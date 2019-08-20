Animal Collective’s Avey Tare and Geologist have released a new 24-minute composition titled “Summer Blaze.” The wandering piece bounces from folky noise to alternately abrasive and playful electronics. It’s presented as a sequel to the pair’s 2015 release New Psycho Actives Vol 1, which featured Tare’s “Tape Player Chants For Winter” and Geologist’s “Stretching Songs For Spring.”

“Wanted to get it out while there was still some summer left to enjoy,” the band wrote on Instagram. “Joint effort by Avey Tare and Geo together this time as opposed to a split. Getting some sounds ready to play for you come Autumn as well. In the meantime, hope this hangs well in the humidity.”

Animal Collective (minus Panda Bear) released the audiovisual album Tangerine Reef last August and have teased reworks of material from their acclaimed Merriweather Post Pavilion in recent months. Tare’s latest album Cows on Hourglass Pond dropped in March, one month after Panda Bear’s own solo album Buoys.

Listen to “Summer Blaze” below.