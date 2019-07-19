skrillex-show-tracks-ep-stream

Skrillex has surprised fans with a new EP called Show Tracks. Like its title suggest, the two-track release features cuts played during recent live shows. The first track “Fuji Opener” includes a guest appearance from Alvin Risk, while “Mumbai Power” features the artist known as Beam.

Skrillex’s debut album Recess was released in 2014. Since then, he’s dropped beats with Diplo as one-half of the supergroup Jack Ü, produced hit singles for Justin Bieber on Purpose, and become one of the most in-demand pop producers on the planet, most recently appearing on Ed Sheeran’s new album No. 6 Collaborations Project.

Earlier this month, he released the song “Two Nights Part II” with Lykke Li and Ty Dolla $ign, and he also debuted his own festival-ready remix of Travis Scott’s “Sicko Mode” late last year. Check out his two new songs “Fuji Opener” and “Mumbai Power” below.