ed-sheeran-No.-6-Collaborations-Project-album-stream

Ed Sheeran’s new No. 6 Collaborations Project is now available in full. The collaborative album, which features guest appearances on every track, follows recent singles with Justin Bieber, (“I Don’t Care“) Chance the Rapper, PnB Rock (“Cross Me“), Khalid (“Beautiful People“), Bruno Mars, Chris Stapleton (“BLOW“), and YEBBA (“Best Part of Me“). The full release includes contributions from Eminem, 50 Cent, Cardi B, Camilla Cabello, Travis Scott, Stormzy, Young Thug, J Hus, Ella Mai, Skrillex, and more.

÷, Sheeran’s most recent solo album, dropped back in 2017. Earlier this month, a plagiarism trial regarding Sheeran’s 2014 hit “Thinking Out Loud” was postponed until results from a similar copyright Led Zeppelin trial are determined. Check out No. 6 Collaborations Project below.