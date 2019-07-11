Lykke Li has released a remix to the So Sad, So Sexy album cut “Two Nights.” “Two Nights Part II” features contributions from Ty Dolla $ign and Skrillex for a dance club version of the original. “Two Nights Part II” is scheduled to appear on Lykke Li’s forthcoming EP Still Sad, Still Sexy, a collection of remixes and alternates from So Sad, So Sexy, along with some new material.

Lykke Li previously shared a remix to “Sex Money Feelings Die,” which featured Gunna and Snowsa. So Sad, So Sexy is Lykke Li’s most recent studio album and debuted just over a year ago. It was the follow-up to Lykke Li’s previous effort, 2014’s I Never Learn, and her first album in four years. It included the singles “Hard Rain,” “Deep End,” “Utopia,” “Two Nights,” and “Sex Money Feelings Die.” Still Sad, Still Sexy is scheduled to arrive on July 26 via RCA Records. Check out the EP’s tracklist and listen to “Two Nights Part II” below.

Still Sad, Still Sexy Tracklist

1. Two Nights Part II (Lykke Li x Skrillex x Ty Dolla $ign)

2. Sex Money Feelings Die (Remix) feat. Lil Baby and Snowsa

3. Neon

4. Baby Doves

5. So Sad So Sexy (alt version)

6. Deep End (alt version)