Skrillex, Four Tet, Fred again.. To Close Coachella on Sunday

They’ll fill the slot left vacant by Frank Ocean’s cancellation yesterday (April 19)
Skrillex at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 18, 2023 (photo: Marilyn Hue).

Skrillex, Four Tet, and Fred again.. will close the Coachella festival on Sunday in the headlining slot vacated yesterday (April 19) by Frank Ocean, a source with knowledge of the situation confirms to SPIN. Blink-182 was also added to the Sunday main stage lineup yesterday and will perform there before the three electronic music stars.

SPIN understands Skrillex, Four Tet, and Fred again.. will play in-the-round on a separate stage originally intended to house an ice rink during Ocean’s set. That aspect of the stage design has been a bone of contention for the past several days, with Chris and Dan Powers, two former pro hockey players hired to skate as part of Ocean’s performance, spilling the beans about the debacle on their Empty Netters podcast.

Skrillex, Four Tet, and Fred again.. utilized an in-the-round setup for their Feb. 18 sold-out show at New York’s Madison Square Garden, which capped a week of pop-up performances in the city. Skrillex dropped two new albums, his first in nine years, in support of those shows, with Quest for Fire arriving the day before the MSG set and Don’t Get Too Close hitting streaming services as a surprise during the actual concert.

The artists’ latest collaborative single, “Baby Again,” has cracked t he top 20 of Billboard‘s Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart.

