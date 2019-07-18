Iggy Pop Announces New Album Free, Releases Title Track

Iggy Pop has announced a brand new studio album. Free is the follow-up to 2016’s Post Pop Depression, and Iggy’s 18th solo album. It’s out September 6 on Loma Vista/Caroline International.

He’s also shared the album’s title track—slow-burning, trumpet-forward, ambient-leaning—as a single.

Iggy elaborated on the recording process in a statement, hinting that Free is something of a stylistic departure:

By the end of the tours following Post Pop Depression, I felt sure that I had rid myself of the problem of chronic insecurity that had dogged my life and career for too long. But I also felt drained. And I felt like I wanted to put on shades, turn my back, and walk away. I wanted to be free. I know that’s an illusion, and that freedom is only something you feel, but I have lived my life thus far in the belief that that feeling is all that is worth pursuing; all that you need—not happiness or love necessarily, but the feeling of being free. So this album just kind of happened to me, and I let it happen.

Recent non-album Iggy Pop efforts include a collaborative EP with Underworld and an original song for the Safdie Brothers’ 2017 opus Good Time. Iggy also had a cameo appearance in Jim Jarmusch’s new zombie film The Dead Don’t Die, and did “Silent Night” on William Shatner’s Christmas album. Check out the tracklist for Free below along with the first single, and revisit our delightfully-titled review of Post Pop Depression: “Iggy Pop Isn’t a S**t-Stirrer, He Likes It Shaken on ‘Post Pop Depression’.”

Free:

01. “Free”

02. “Loves Missing”

03. “Sonali”

04. “James Bond”

05. “Dirty Sanchez”

06. “Glow In The Dark”

07. “Page”

08. “We Are The People”

09. “Do Not Go Gentle Into That Good Night”

10. “The Dawn”