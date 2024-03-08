Slash Plays The Blues With Brian Johnson, Steven Tyler On New LP

Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash has rounded up a host of legendary vocalists for his first blues album and sixth solo release overall, Orgy of the Damned. The 12-track project will be released May 17 by Gibson Records and is led by a version of Howlin Wolf’s classic “Killing Floor” sung by AC/DC’s Brian Johnson and featuring Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler on harmonica.

Also featured on the album are Iggy Pop, Chris Stapleton, the Black Crowes’ Chris Robinson, ZZ Top’s Billy F. Gibbons, Bad Company’s Paul Rodgers, Demi Lovato and Gary Clark Jr. Slash is backed on the album by prior collaborators Johnny Griparic (bass) and Teddy Andreadis (keyboards), as well as drummer Michael Jerome and singer/guitarist Tash Neal.

“‘Killing Floor’ is one of my favorite Howlin’ Wolf songs, but also one of the iconic blues riffs that turned me on as a young guitar player,” Slash says. “I’ve always wanted to cover it in some capacity and this record was the perfect vehicle. But playing it with this band, and with Brian Johnson singing, it was an achievement I would never have imagined back then — let alone Steven Tyler providing the harp.”

Adds Johnson, who is about to return to the road with AC/DC for the first time since 2015, “When Slash asked me to sing on ‘Killing Floor,’ I said yes immediately. It was one of the first songs I learned in my very first band. When he played me the backing track it was a no-brainer, and Steven’s harmonica is so bloody hot. I had a ball with Slash in the studio, and I think we did this great old song justice. Rock on.”

Pop appears on a cover of Lightnin’ Hopkins’ “Awful Dream,” which he recorded with Slash while the pair sat on stools in the studio. “Iggy’s interpretation of that song is actually sublime,” Slash enthuses. “And it’s something that nobody’s really heard from him. At the end of the track, you can hear him just singing the harmonica parts.”

With Guns N’ Roses off the road, Slash is touring internationally with Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators through late April.

Here is the track list for Orgy of the Damned:

“The Pusher” feat. Chris Robinson (vocal and harmonica)

“Crossroads” feat. Gary Clark Jr. (vocal, rhythm guitar, and solo)

“Hoochie Coochie Man” feat. Billy F. Gibbons (vocal, rhythm guitar, and solo)

“Oh Well” feat. Chris Stapleton (vocal)

“Key to the Highway” feat. Dorothy (vocal)

“Awful Dream” feat. Iggy Pop (vocal)

“Born Under a Bad Sign” feat. Paul Rodgers (vocal)

“Papa Was a Rolling Stone” feat. Demi Lovato (vocal)

“Killing Floor” feat. Brian Johnson (vocal) and Steven Tyler (harmonica)

“Living for the City” feat. Tash Neal (vocal)

“Stormy Monday” feat. Beth Hart (vocal)

“Metal Chestnut”