Something sure to make shepherds quake: spoken word enthusiast William Shatner is releasing a Christmas album on Friday. Today we receive a second preview in the form of a “Silent Night” cover featuring Iggy Pop. In contrast to the album’s cacophonous, up-tempo take on “Jingle Bells” with Henry Rollins, Shatner’s version of this ancient Austrian carol offers a prototypically gentle arrangement of piano and strings. Iggy Pop sings the hook.

The album, entitled Shatner Claus: The Christmas Album, will be Shatner’s second LP of the year, following Why Not Me?, his country collab with Alabama’s Jeff Cook. The new 14-track project also roped in Todd Rundgren, Judy Collins, and more; other selections include “Silver Bells” with Ian Anderson of Jethro Tull, “Blue Christmas” with Brad Paisley, “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” with Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top, “O Come, O Come Emmanuel” with Rick Wakeman of Yes, and “Feliz Navidad” with Dani Bender. Iggy Pop last released July’s Teatime Dub Encounters, a joint EP with Underworld.

Listen to William Shatner’s “Silent Night” below.