Burna Boy’s fourth studio album African Giant is now available on streaming platforms. The Nigerian vocalist announced the album back in April following this year’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, and has already released four singles: “Gbona,” “On the Low,” “Dangote,” and “Anybody.”

The songwriter recently posted the album’s track list on Twitter, which confirmed guest appearances from Future, Jeremih, YG, Jorja Smith, Damian Marley, Zlatan, and more across its 19 tracks. Earlier this month, the 28-year-old musician discussed the album with Billboard, which he called part of his “vision.” “Not like I planned it,” he said. “…Just that I knew I should stick to doing what I’m doing. It’s almost like climbing steps—you keep going up.”

Burna Boy’s breakthrough solo album Outside was released in 2018. Since then, he’s continued to release new material including the video for his Outside track “Ye,” his collaborative Steel & Copper EP with DJDS. Most recently, his song “Ja Ara E” appeared on the Beyoncé companion album for the new remake of Disney’s The Lion King. Check out African Giant below.