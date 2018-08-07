Afropop artist Burna Boy released his breakthrough project Outside at the beginning of 2018. The tape has somewhat gotten lost in the fray over the course of the year, but it was a stealthy collection of thoughtful, inspired funk and tuneful aspiration sermons. This week, he premiered the video for Outside’s standout track “Ye.” The clip displays the braggadocio, desires, and dreams of wealth he raps about on the record. “Ye” is full of references to the Hype Williams-era Busta Rhymes videos—assisted by Burna’s own likeness to the rapper—in its tilted camera angles, florescent lighting, models in see-through trenchcoats, and displays of cars and money. There’s even homages made to Nigerian musical legend Fela Kuti, an inspiration for Burna Boy’s own career. Watch the video for “Ye” below.