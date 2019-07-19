Jon Favreau’s new Lion King remake hit theaters on Thursday, and to coincide with the release, Disney has released a new album called The Lion King: The Gift. Executive-produced by Beyoncé, the release features music inspired by the live action film from artists including Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Childish Gambino, Pharrell Williams, Wizkid, Tierra Whack, and more. The film’s original soundtrack, which also includes music from Beyoncé, was released last week.

Beyoncé’s latest solo album—the surprise live album and Netflix special HOMECOMING—dropped back in April. Since then, she’s released the Lion King single “Spirit,” and her voice could be heard in the film’s multiple teaser clips. In the film itself, the Lemonade vocalist plays the part of Nala alongside Donald Glover, Seth Rogan, Billy Eichner, John Oliver, and countless other famous voices. Check out The Lion King: The Gift below.