Stream DJDS and Burna Boy’s New EP Steel & Copper

Nigerian vocalist Burna Boy has partnered with Los Angeles production duo DJDS (formerly DJ Dodger Stadium) on a new EP titled Steel & Copper. The surprise four-song release pairs the Afropop star with 808-heavy production in his purest dive yet into hip-hop sonics. It’s Burna Boy’s first project since his 2018 album Outside—home to “Ye,” one of Spin’s 101 Best Songs of 2018—and follows the release earlier this month of his solo single “Dangote.”

DJDS released their latest album Big Wave More Fire last May after earning an elevated profile with their work on Kanye West’s The Life of Pablo. The former offering featured pop figures like Khalid, The-Dream, and Vic Mensa. The dance duo, consisting of Jerome LOL and Samo Sound Boy, spoke to Spin about their LP here. They also contributed production to fellow Los Angeleno Empress Of’s October album Us.

Listen to Steel & Copper below.