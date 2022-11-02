Burna Boy, Tems, Stormzy Set for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Soundtrack

The track list for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack has been revealed, days after its first single, Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up,” hit the airwaves and streaming services.

The 19-song album sports a world-spanning lineup of artists, including “Alone” by Burna Boy, a cover of Bob Marley’s “No Woman No Cry” by Tems, “Limencello” by OG DAYV featuring Future, “Anya Mmiri” by CKay and PinkPantheress, “La Vida” by E-40 and Snow The Product, “Interlude” by Stormzy, “Laayli’ kuxa’ano’one” by Pat Boy, and “Coming Back For You” by Fireboy DML.

Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler and composer Ludwig Göransson endeavored to include emerging musicians from Mexico and Lagos, Nigeria, as the film’s storyline was inspired by Nigerian and Mesoamerican cultures.

“Ryan and I talked about the importance of creating an immersive journey of sound and voice,” Göransson says. “If we used a song in the film, we wanted it to be the entire song and to be connected to the story. Thematically, we wanted to move the audience from grief to celebration. When you listen to the soundtrack, you can close your eyes and relive the experience of the movie. That was the intention.”

“As a black man, Black Panther is very close to my heart. Being a part of such a moment that celebrates and elevates black culture worldwide is something I’m very proud of,” CKay says. “Working with Ludwig Göransson, P.Priime, and PinkPantheress on ‘Anya Mmiri’ in Lagos, Nigeria, was a pleasure. From being a kid watching Marvel movies and reading the comic books, to being a part of one with my music is a dream come true. Baby CKay would be very proud of me.”

Led by original songs from Kendrick Lamar, SZA, 2 Chainz, Schoolboy Q, The Weeknd, and Future, the original 2018 Black Panther soundtrack won the Grammy for Best Score Soundtrack and Visual Media and earned nods in the Album, Song, and Record of the Year categories (the track “King’s Dead” also won for Best Rap Performance).

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will premiere in theaters on Nov. 11.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Soundtrack

1. “Lift Me Up” – Rihanna

2. “Love & Loyalty (Believe)” – DBN Gogo, Sino Msolo, Kamo Mphela, Young Stunna and Busiswa

3. “Alone” Performed by Burna Boy

4. “No Woman No Cry” – Tems

5. “Árboles Bajo El Mar” – Vivir Quintana and Mare Advertencia

6. “Con La Brisa” – Foudeqush and Ludwig Göransson

7. “La Vida” – Snow Tha Product ft. E-40

8. “Interlude” – Stormzy

9. “Coming Back For You” – Fireboy DML

10. “They Want It, But No” – Tobe Nwigwe and Fat Nwigwe

11. “Laayli’ kuxa’ano’one” – ADN Maya Colectivo: Pat Boy, Yaalen K’uj, All Mayan Winik

12. Limoncello – OG DAYV featuring Future

13. “Anya Mmiri” – CKay featuring PinkPantheress

14. “Wake Up” – Bloody Civilian featuring Rema

15. “Pantera” – Alemán featuring Rema

16. “Jele” – DBN Gogo, Sino Msolo, Kamo Mphela, Young Stunna and Busiswa

17. “Inframundo” – Blue Rojo

18. “No Digas Mi Nombre” – calle x vida and Foudeqush

19. “Mi Pueblo” – Guadalupe de Jesús Chan Poot