Coachella returns to Indio, California next April 2019. As usual, the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will take place over two weekends, April 12-14, and April 19-21.

Tickets will go on sale via the festival’s website on Friday June 1st at 11:00 AM PDT/2pm EST. Early general admissions passes are $429, with VIP passes as high as $999. Find out more on the official website, which details different payment plans and camping options.

The Weeknd, Eminem, and of course, Beyoncé headlined the festival this year, with Beyoncé performaning an instant-classic, career-spanning set.