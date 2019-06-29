Vampire Weekend are set to perform this weekend at Glastonbury 2019, and in the buildup to their set on the Pyramid Stage Sunday night, the band performed a surprise set this morning on the festival’s Park Stage. Frontman Ezra Koenig hinted at the performance this morning on Twitter, and later that day, the band came out to perform a set of career-spanning songs.

During their set, the Father of the Bride band also performed a few classic covers. As NME points out, the New York natives covered Fleetwood Mac’s Tango in the Night single “Everywhere,” as well as Chicago’s 1972 standout “Saturday in the Park.” The choices feel like a fitting continuation of VW’s ’70s soft-rock influence, especially given Koenig’s recent remarks about rock’s changing status in popular consciousness.

Father of the Bride, Vampire Weekend’s fourth album and first with Columbia Records, was released in May featuring the singles “Harmony Hall,” “2021,” “Sunflower,” “Big Blue,” “This Life,” and “Unbearably White.” The band is set to return to the Europe later this year, with tour dates in London, Paris, Brussels, Amsterdam, and elsewhere this November. Watch footage of their surprise Fleetwood Mac cover below.

https://twitter.com/arzE/status/1144883688527794176

View this post on Instagram This is Vampire Weekend covering Fleetwood Mac at Glastonbury. A post shared by Andrew Trendell (@andrewtrendell) on Jun 29, 2019 at 4:56am PDT