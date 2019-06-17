In August 2018, masked DJ/producer Marshmello teamed up with Bastille on a radio-ready track that would end up becoming the biggest hit of both their careers to date.

While dominating airwaves and receiving performances on Good Morning America and The Ellen Show, “Happier” peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and became the third-longest running chart-topper on Hot Dance/Electronic Songs — behind only The Chainsmokers & Halsey’s “Closer” and Zedd & Maren Morris’ “The Middle.”

See Marshmello and Bastille’s full “Happier” lyrics and video below.

See also: Taylor Swift – “You Need To Calm Down” Lyrics | Zedd & Maren Morris – The Middle Lyrics | Katy Perry – Never Really Over Lyrics