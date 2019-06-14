Lyrics \
Here Are the Lyrics to Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey’s “The Middle”
Star DJ/producer Zedd has been known to churn out hits for pop stars like Katy Perry, but in 2018, he collaborated with someone a little out of the ordinary — country star Maren Morris. Surprisingly, it worked.
The dance-pop hit received three Grammy nominations, including Record of the Year, and reached No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100. Though other pop stars, like Demi Lovato and Camila Cabello, supposedly recorded demos for it, “The Middle” helped push Morris to crossover stardom.
See Zedd and Maren Morris’ full “The Middle” lyrics and video below.
Take a seat right over there, sat on the stairs
Stay or leave, the cabinets are bare and I’m unaware
Of just how we got into this mess, got so aggressive
I know we meant all good intentions
So pull me closer
Why don’t you pull me close?
Why don’t you come on over?
I can’t just let you go
Oh baby, why don’t you just meet me in the middle?
I’m losing my mind just a little
So why don’t you just meet me in the middle?
In the middle
Baby, why don’t you just meet me in the middle?
I’m losing my mind just a little
So why don’t you just meet me in the middle?
In the middle, oh
Take a step back for a minute, into the kitchen
Floors are wet and taps are still running, dishes are broken
How did we get into this mess? Got so aggressive
I know we meant all good intentions
So pull me closer
Why don’t you pull me close?
Why don’t you come on over?
I can’t just let you go, oh
Baby, why don’t you just meet me in the middle?
I’m losing my mind just a little
So why don’t you just meet me in the middle?
In the middle
Looking at you, I can’t lie
Just pouring out admission
Regardless of my objection, oh
And it’s not about my pride
I need you on my skin
Just come over, pull me in, just
Oh, baby, why don’t you just meet me in the middle?
I’m losing my mind just a little
So why don’t you just meet me in the middle?
In the middle, no no
Baby, why don’t you just meet me in the middle? Oh Yeah
I’m losing my mind just a little
So why don’t you just meet me in the middle? Oh
In the middle
Baby, why don’t you just meet me in the middle, baby?
I’m losing my mind just a little
So why don’t you just meet me in the middle, middle?
In the middle, middle
Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind
Lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC, Universal Music Publishing Group, Kobalt Music Publishing Ltd., BMG Rights Management
Written by: Anton Zaslavski, Jordan Kendall Johnson, Kyle Mark Trewartha, Marcus Durand Lomax, Michael Glen Trewartha, Sarah Paige Aarons, Stefan Adam Johnson
See also: Taylor Swift – ME! Lyrics | Cardi B & Bruno Mars – Please Me Lyrics | Katy Perry – Never Really Over Lyrics