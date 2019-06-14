Star DJ/producer Zedd has been known to churn out hits for pop stars like Katy Perry, but in 2018, he collaborated with someone a little out of the ordinary — country star Maren Morris. Surprisingly, it worked.

The dance-pop hit received three Grammy nominations, including Record of the Year, and reached No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100. Though other pop stars, like Demi Lovato and Camila Cabello, supposedly recorded demos for it, “The Middle” helped push Morris to crossover stardom.

See Zedd and Maren Morris’ full “The Middle” lyrics and video below.

Take a seat right over there, sat on the stairs

Stay or leave, the cabinets are bare and I’m unaware

Of just how we got into this mess, got so aggressive

I know we meant all good intentions

So pull me closer

Why don’t you pull me close?

Why don’t you come on over?

I can’t just let you go

Oh baby, why don’t you just meet me in the middle?

I’m losing my mind just a little

So why don’t you just meet me in the middle?

In the middle

Baby, why don’t you just meet me in the middle?

I’m losing my mind just a little

So why don’t you just meet me in the middle?

In the middle, oh

Take a step back for a minute, into the kitchen

Floors are wet and taps are still running, dishes are broken

How did we get into this mess? Got so aggressive

I know we meant all good intentions

So pull me closer

Why don’t you pull me close?

Why don’t you come on over?

I can’t just let you go, oh

Baby, why don’t you just meet me in the middle?

I’m losing my mind just a little

So why don’t you just meet me in the middle?

In the middle

Looking at you, I can’t lie

Just pouring out admission

Regardless of my objection, oh

And it’s not about my pride

I need you on my skin

Just come over, pull me in, just

Oh, baby, why don’t you just meet me in the middle?

I’m losing my mind just a little

So why don’t you just meet me in the middle?

In the middle, no no

Baby, why don’t you just meet me in the middle? Oh Yeah

I’m losing my mind just a little

So why don’t you just meet me in the middle? Oh

In the middle

Baby, why don’t you just meet me in the middle, baby?

I’m losing my mind just a little

So why don’t you just meet me in the middle, middle?

In the middle, middle

