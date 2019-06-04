American DJ/producer duo The Chainsmokers completed their pop crossover bid with their 2016 hit “Closer,” featuring pop singer Halsey. Partially inspired by Blink-182 and bearing a material resemblance to The Fray’s “Over My Head (Cable Car),” the duet became the duo’s first song to top the Billboard Hot 100 and reigned for 12 weeks.

The song became inescapable on pop radio and snagged a Grammy Award nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance in 2017, though it was beaten by Twenty One Pilots. Later that year, “Closer” became the second song to pass one billion streams on Spotify.

See The Chainsmokers’ full “Closer” lyrics and video below.

Hey, I was doing just fine before I met you

I drink too much and that’s an issue but I’m okay

Hey, you tell your friends it was nice to meet them

But I hope I never see them again

I know it breaks your heart

Moved to the city in a broke down car

And four years, no calls

Now you’re looking pretty in a hotel bar

And I can’t stop

No, I can’t stop

So baby pull me closer in the backseat of your Rover

That I know you can’t afford

Bite that tattoo on your shoulder

Pull the sheets right off the corner

Of the mattress that you stole

From your roommate back in Boulder

We ain’t ever getting older

We ain’t ever getting older

We ain’t ever getting older

You look as good as the day I met you

I forget just why I left you, I was insane

Stay and play that Blink-182 song

That we beat to death in Tucson, okay

I know it breaks your heart

Moved to the city in a broke down car

And four years, no call

Now I’m looking pretty in a hotel bar

And I can’t stop

No, I can’t stop

So baby pull me closer in the backseat of your Rover

That I know you can’t afford

Bite that tattoo on your shoulder

Pull the sheets right off the corner

Of the mattress that you stole

From your roommate back in Boulder

We ain’t ever getting older

We ain’t ever getting older

We ain’t ever getting older

So baby pull me closer in the backseat of your Rover

That I know you can’t afford

Bite that tattoo on your shoulder

Pull the sheets right off the corner

Of the mattress that you stole

From your roommate back in Boulder

We ain’t ever getting older

We ain’t ever getting older (we ain’t ever getting older)

We ain’t ever getting older (we ain’t ever getting older)

We ain’t ever getting older (we ain’t ever getting older)

We ain’t ever getting older

We ain’t ever getting older

No we ain’t ever getting older

