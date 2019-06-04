Lyrics \
Here Are the Lyrics to the Chainsmokers & Halsey’s “Closer”
American DJ/producer duo The Chainsmokers completed their pop crossover bid with their 2016 hit “Closer,” featuring pop singer Halsey. Partially inspired by Blink-182 and bearing a material resemblance to The Fray’s “Over My Head (Cable Car),” the duet became the duo’s first song to top the Billboard Hot 100 and reigned for 12 weeks.
The song became inescapable on pop radio and snagged a Grammy Award nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance in 2017, though it was beaten by Twenty One Pilots. Later that year, “Closer” became the second song to pass one billion streams on Spotify.
Hey, I was doing just fine before I met you
I drink too much and that’s an issue but I’m okay
Hey, you tell your friends it was nice to meet them
But I hope I never see them again
I know it breaks your heart
Moved to the city in a broke down car
And four years, no calls
Now you’re looking pretty in a hotel bar
And I can’t stop
No, I can’t stop
So baby pull me closer in the backseat of your Rover
That I know you can’t afford
Bite that tattoo on your shoulder
Pull the sheets right off the corner
Of the mattress that you stole
From your roommate back in Boulder
We ain’t ever getting older
We ain’t ever getting older
We ain’t ever getting older
You look as good as the day I met you
I forget just why I left you, I was insane
Stay and play that Blink-182 song
That we beat to death in Tucson, okay
I know it breaks your heart
Moved to the city in a broke down car
And four years, no call
Now I’m looking pretty in a hotel bar
And I can’t stop
No, I can’t stop
So baby pull me closer in the backseat of your Rover
That I know you can’t afford
Bite that tattoo on your shoulder
Pull the sheets right off the corner
Of the mattress that you stole
From your roommate back in Boulder
We ain’t ever getting older
We ain’t ever getting older
We ain’t ever getting older
So baby pull me closer in the backseat of your Rover
That I know you can’t afford
Bite that tattoo on your shoulder
Pull the sheets right off the corner
Of the mattress that you stole
From your roommate back in Boulder
We ain’t ever getting older
We ain’t ever getting older (we ain’t ever getting older)
We ain’t ever getting older (we ain’t ever getting older)
We ain’t ever getting older (we ain’t ever getting older)
We ain’t ever getting older
We ain’t ever getting older
No we ain’t ever getting older
Written by: Frederic Kennett, Andrew Taggart, Ashley Frangipane, Shaun Charles Frank
Publisher: Universal Music Publishing Group, Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC, Warner/Chappell Music, Inc., Georgion Secret Music
