Lyrics \
Here Are the Lyrics to Taylor Swift’s “You Need To Calm Down”
Last week, Taylor Swift gave her fans what they had been waiting for — her seventh album’s release date, and a new synth-infused single,”You Need To Calm Down.” The song is the second to be released from her upcoming album, Lover, out August 23.
The upbeat track quite literally tells her haters to relax and is accompanied by a star-studded video featuring a number of LGBTQ+ celebs, such as the Queer Eye cast, Ellen DeGeneres, and Laverne Cox. Former BFF-turned-enemy-turned-BFF-again Katy Perry also buries the hatchet with a cameo appearance. Swift finished off the video by encouraging her fans to help her fight for equal rights with The Equality Act, which you can check out here.
See Taylor Swift’s full “You Need To Calm Down” lyrics and video below.
You are somebody that I don’t know
But you’re taking shots at me like it’s Patrón
And I’m just like, “Damn
It’s 7 a.m.”
Say it in the street, that’s a knock-out
But you say it in a tweet, that’s a cop-out
And I’m just like, “Hey
Are you okay?”
And I ain’t trying to mess with your self-expression
But I’ve learned the lesson
That stressing and obsessing
‘Bout somebody else is no fun
And snakes and stones never broke my bones, so
Oh
You need to calm down
You’re being too loud
And I’m just like
Oh
You need to just stop
Like, can you just not step on my gown?
You need to calm down
You are somebody that we don’t know
But you’re coming at my friends like a missile
Why are you mad
When you could be GLAAD?
(You could be GLAAD)
Sunshine on the street at the parade
But you would rather be in the dark ages
Making that sign
Must’ve taken all night
You just need to take several seats and then
Try to restore the peace
And control your urges to scream
About all the people you hate
‘Cause shade never made anybody less gay, so
Oh
You need to calm down
You’re being too loud
And I’m just like
Oh
You need to just stop
Like, can you just not step on his gown
You need to calm down
And we see you over there on the internet
Comparing all the girls who are killing it
But we figured you out
We all know now
We all got crowns
You need to calm down
Oh
You need to calm down
You’re being too loud
And I’m just like
Oh
You need to just stop
Can you stop?
Like, can you just not step on our gowns
You need to calm down
Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind
Written by: Taylor Swift, Joel Little
See also: Taylor Swift- Love Story Lyrics | Taylor Swift- Delicate Lyrics | Taylor Swift – Look What You Made Me Do Lyrics