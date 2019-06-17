Last week, Taylor Swift gave her fans what they had been waiting for — her seventh album’s release date, and a new synth-infused single,”You Need To Calm Down.” The song is the second to be released from her upcoming album, Lover, out August 23.

The upbeat track quite literally tells her haters to relax and is accompanied by a star-studded video featuring a number of LGBTQ+ celebs, such as the Queer Eye cast, Ellen DeGeneres, and Laverne Cox. Former BFF-turned-enemy-turned-BFF-again Katy Perry also buries the hatchet with a cameo appearance. Swift finished off the video by encouraging her fans to help her fight for equal rights with The Equality Act, which you can check out here.

See Taylor Swift’s full “You Need To Calm Down” lyrics and video below.

You are somebody that I don’t know

But you’re taking shots at me like it’s Patrón

And I’m just like, “Damn

It’s 7 a.m.”

Say it in the street, that’s a knock-out

But you say it in a tweet, that’s a cop-out

And I’m just like, “Hey

Are you okay?”

And I ain’t trying to mess with your self-expression

But I’ve learned the lesson

That stressing and obsessing

‘Bout somebody else is no fun

And snakes and stones never broke my bones, so

Oh

You need to calm down

You’re being too loud

And I’m just like

Oh

You need to just stop

Like, can you just not step on my gown?

You need to calm down

You are somebody that we don’t know

But you’re coming at my friends like a missile

Why are you mad

When you could be GLAAD?

(You could be GLAAD)

Sunshine on the street at the parade

But you would rather be in the dark ages

Making that sign

Must’ve taken all night

You just need to take several seats and then

Try to restore the peace

And control your urges to scream

About all the people you hate

‘Cause shade never made anybody less gay, so

Oh

You need to calm down

You’re being too loud

And I’m just like

Oh

You need to just stop

Like, can you just not step on his gown

You need to calm down

And we see you over there on the internet

Comparing all the girls who are killing it

But we figured you out

We all know now

We all got crowns

You need to calm down

Oh

You need to calm down

You’re being too loud

And I’m just like

Oh

You need to just stop

Can you stop?

Like, can you just not step on our gowns

You need to calm down

Written by: Taylor Swift, Joel Little

