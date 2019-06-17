Taylor Swift has released the video for “You Need to Calm Down,” the second single from her forthcoming album Lover. The clip shows Swift in a trailer park, where she makes a drink, sets her trailer on fire, and hangs out with a bunch of celeb neighbors that include RuPaul, Laverne Cox, Adam Rippon, the Queer Eye cast, Ryan Reynolds, and Ellen DeGeneres. At the end of video, Swift, dressed a french fries, reunites with her now former nemesis Katy Perry, who is dressed as hamburger.

Lover will be Swift’s seventh album, following 2017’s Reputation. It’s scheduled to be released August 23. The first single from the album was underwhelming and relative flop “Me!” featuring Brandon Urie. In keeping with the apparent pro-LGBTQ+ message of Lover, Swift performed her 1989 hit “Shake It Off” last Friday at Stonewall Inn with Jesse Tyler Ferguson. Read our essay about Taylor Swift and “Me!” here, and check out our review of “You Need to Calm Down” here.

Watch the colorful video for “You Need to Calm Down” below.