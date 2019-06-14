Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance tonight at New York’s Stonewall Inn to perform her hit song “Shake It Off” during Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s cabaret show honoring the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots. The performance came hours after Swift released her new single “You Need to Calm Down,” which criticizes homophobia and shouts out LGBTQ advocacy organization GLAAD. Swift performed the song on acoustic guitar and was joined on stage by Ferguson for the bridge and final chorus. It’s pretty cute.

Earlier Friday, GLAAD announced that it had received a spike in $13 donations, attributing the surge to Swifties. (That’s Taylor’s favorite number.) “Taylor Swift is one of the world’s biggest pop stars,” Anthony Ramos, GLAAD’s director of talent engagement, said in a statement. “The fact that she continues to use her platform and music to support the LGBTQ community and the Equality Act is a true sign of being an ally. ‘You Need to Calm Down’ is the perfect Pride anthem, and we’re thrilled to see Taylor standing with the LGBTQ community to promote inclusivity, equality, and acceptance this Pride month.”

You can watch Swift’s performance in full below, courtesy of Variety.