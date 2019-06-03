Lyrics \
Here Are the Lyrics to Taylor Swift’s “Love Story”
In 2009, then 19-year-old country star Taylor Swift dropped the first single for her upcoming sophomore album Fearless, titled ” Love Story.” Told from the perspective of Juliet, the song tries to re-write Shakespeare’s classic love story with a less-tragic ending.
The song became a staple of Swift’s discography — she has performed the track on every tour since its release, and became Swift’s first No.1 on the Billboard Pop Songs chart. Though she has ditched her country-roots, she always finds a place for her Shakespearean track.
See Taylor Swift’s full “Love Story” lyrics and video below.
We were both young when I first saw you
I close my eyes and the flashback starts
I’m standing there
On a balcony in summer air
See the lights, see the party, the ball gowns
See you make your way through the crowd
And say hello
Little did I know
That you were Romeo, you were throwing pebbles
And my daddy said, “stay away from Juliet”
And I was crying on the staircase
Begging you, please, don’t go
And I said
“Romeo, take me somewhere we can be alone
I’ll be waiting, all that’s left to do is run
You’ll be the prince and I’ll be the princess
It’s a love story, baby just say yes
So I sneak out to the garden to see you
We keep quiet ’cause we’re dead if they knew
So close your eyes
Escape this town for a little while oh oh
‘Cause you were Romeo, I was a Scarlet letter
And my daddy said “stay away from Juliet”
But you were everything to me, I was begging you, please, don’t go
And I said Romeo take me somewhere we can be alone
I’ll be waiting, all there’s left to do is run
You’ll be the prince and I’ll be the princess
It’s a love story baby just say yes
Romeo save me, they’re trying to tell me how to feel
This love is difficult, but it’s real
Don’t be afraid, we’ll make it out of this mess
It’s a love story, baby just say “yes”
Oh, oh
But I got tired of waiting
Wondering if you were ever coming around
My faith in you was fading
When I met you on the outskirts of town
And I said
“Romeo save me, I’ve been feeling so alone
I keep waiting for you but you never come
Is this in my head? I don’t know what to think”
He knelt to the ground and pulled out a ring and said
“Marry me, Juliet, you’ll never have to be alone
I love you and that’s all I really know
I talked to your dad, go pick out a white dress
It’s a love story, baby just say yes”
Oh, oh
Oh, oh
‘Cause we were both young when I first saw you
Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind
Lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC
Written by: Carl Sigman, Francis Lai
See also: Miley Cyrus- Mother’s Daughter Lyrics | Taylor Swift- Delicate Lyrics | Cardi B – Press Lyrics