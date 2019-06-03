In 2009, then 19-year-old country star Taylor Swift dropped the first single for her upcoming sophomore album Fearless, titled ” Love Story.” Told from the perspective of Juliet, the song tries to re-write Shakespeare’s classic love story with a less-tragic ending.

The song became a staple of Swift’s discography — she has performed the track on every tour since its release, and became Swift’s first No.1 on the Billboard Pop Songs chart. Though she has ditched her country-roots, she always finds a place for her Shakespearean track.

See Taylor Swift’s full “Love Story” lyrics and video below.

We were both young when I first saw you

I close my eyes and the flashback starts

I’m standing there

On a balcony in summer air

See the lights, see the party, the ball gowns

See you make your way through the crowd

And say hello

Little did I know

That you were Romeo, you were throwing pebbles

And my daddy said, “stay away from Juliet”

And I was crying on the staircase

Begging you, please, don’t go

And I said

“Romeo, take me somewhere we can be alone

I’ll be waiting, all that’s left to do is run

You’ll be the prince and I’ll be the princess

It’s a love story, baby just say yes

So I sneak out to the garden to see you

We keep quiet ’cause we’re dead if they knew

So close your eyes

Escape this town for a little while oh oh

‘Cause you were Romeo, I was a Scarlet letter

And my daddy said “stay away from Juliet”

But you were everything to me, I was begging you, please, don’t go

And I said Romeo take me somewhere we can be alone

I’ll be waiting, all there’s left to do is run

You’ll be the prince and I’ll be the princess

It’s a love story baby just say yes

Romeo save me, they’re trying to tell me how to feel

This love is difficult, but it’s real

Don’t be afraid, we’ll make it out of this mess

It’s a love story, baby just say “yes”

Oh, oh

But I got tired of waiting

Wondering if you were ever coming around

My faith in you was fading

When I met you on the outskirts of town

And I said

“Romeo save me, I’ve been feeling so alone

I keep waiting for you but you never come

Is this in my head? I don’t know what to think”

He knelt to the ground and pulled out a ring and said

“Marry me, Juliet, you’ll never have to be alone

I love you and that’s all I really know

I talked to your dad, go pick out a white dress

It’s a love story, baby just say yes”

Oh, oh

Oh, oh

‘Cause we were both young when I first saw you

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC

Written by: Carl Sigman, Francis Lai