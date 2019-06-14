After the success of her 2014 candy-coated pop album 1989 and a brief hiatus, Taylor Swift was ready to move on to a much darker sound with her sixth studio album, reputation, in 2017.

The pop star dropped the album’s lead single, “Look What You Made Me Do” in August 2017, an synth-heavy song riffing off of Swift’s dramatic year filled with celebrity feuds and breakups. The track broke Spotify record for most plays in a single day, the YouTube record for most views in the first 24 hours of release, and even snagged the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100. Oh, and we have to mention the “I’m sorry, the old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now,” line, right?

See Taylor Swift’s full “Look What You Made Me Do” lyrics and video below.

I don’t like your little games

Don’t like your tilted stage

The role you made me play

Of the fool, no, I don’t like you

I don’t like your perfect crime

How you laugh when you lie

You said the gun was mine

Isn’t cool, no, I don’t like you (oh!)

But I got smarter, I got harder in the nick of time

Honey, I rose up from the dead, I do it all the time

I’ve got a list of names and yours is in red, underlined

I check it once, then I check it twice, oh!

Ooh, look what you made me do

Look what you made me do

Look what you just made me do

Look what you just made me

Ooh, look what you made me do

Look what you made me do

Look what you just made me do

Look what you just made me do

I don’t like your kingdom keys

They once belonged to me

You ask me for a place to sleep

Locked me out and threw a feast (what!?)

The world moves on, another day, another drama, drama

But not for me, not for me, all I think about is karma

And then the world moves on, but one thing’s for sure (sure)

Maybe I got mine, but you’ll all get yours

But I got smarter, I got harder in the nick of time (nick of time)

Honey, I rose up from the dead, I do it all the time (I do it all the time)

I’ve got a list of names and yours is in red, underlined

I check it once, then I check it twice, oh!

Ooh, look what you made me do

Look what you made me do

Look what you just made me do

Look what you just made me

Ooh, look what you made me do

Look what you made me do

Look what you just made me do

Look what you just made me do

I don’t trust nobody and nobody trusts me

I’ll be the actress starring in your bad dreams

I don’t trust nobody and nobody trusts me

I’ll be the actress starring in your bad dreams

I don’t trust nobody and nobody trusts me

I’ll be the actress starring in your bad dreams

I don’t trust nobody and nobody trusts me

I’ll be the actress starring in your bad dreams

(Ooh, look what you made me do)

(Look what you made me do)

(Look what you just made me do)

“I’m sorry, the old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now” (Ooh, look what you made me do)

“Why?” (Look what you made me do)

“Oh, ’cause she’s dead!” (oh!)

Ooh, look what you made me do

Look what you made me do

Look what you just made me do

Look what you just made me

Ooh, look what you made me do

Look what you made me do

Look what you just made me do

Look what you just made me do

Ooh, look what you made me do

Look what you made me do

Look what you just made me do

Look what you just made me

Ooh, look what you made me do

Look what you made me do

Look what you just made me do

Look what you just made me do

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Spirit Music Group, Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC

Written by: Fred Fairbrass, Jack Antonoff, Richard Fairbrass, Robert Manzoli, Taylor Swift, Christopher Fairbrass