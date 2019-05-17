Taylor Swift’s most recent endeavor, “ME!”, might be a candy-coated self-love anthem, but her previous single told a different story — one about a blossoming love. “Delicate,” was reputation’s sleeper hit, and one of the softer and vulnerable songs on the 2017 album, which peaked at No. 1 on Billboard’s Adult Contemporary chart last fall.

The song was accompanied by a music video of Swift suddenly turning invisible to the outside world, dancing freely on the subway and doing an impressive split on top of a yellow taxi cab in the pouring rain (really).

See Taylor Swift’s full “Delicate” lyrics and video below.

This ain’t for the best

My reputation’s never been worse, so

You must like me for me

We can’t make

Any promises now, can we, babe?

But you can make me a drink

Dive bar on the East Side, where you at?

Phone lights up my nightstand in the black

Come here, you can meet me in the back

Dark jeans and your Nikes, look at you

Oh damn, never seen that color blue

Just think of the fun things we could do

‘Cause I like you

This ain’t for the best

My reputation’s never been worse, so

You must like me for me

Yeah, I want you

We can’t make

Any promises now, can we, babe?

But you can make me a drink

Is it cool that I said all that?

Is it chill that you’re in my head?

‘Cause I know that it’s delicate (delicate)

Is it cool that I said all that

Is it too soon to do this yet?

‘Cause I know that it’s delicate

Isn’t it? Isn’t it? Isn’t it? Isn’t it?

Isn’t it? Isn’t it? Isn’t it? Isn’t it?

Delicate

Third floor on the West Side, me and you

Handsome, your mansion with a view

Do the girls back home touch you like I do?

Long night, with your hands up in my hair

Echoes of your footsteps on the stairs

Stay here, honey, I don’t wanna share

‘Cause I like you

This ain’t for the best

My reputation’s never been worse, so

You must like me for me

Yeah, I want you

We can’t make

Any promises now, can we, babe?

But you can make me a drink

Is it cool that I said all that?

Is it chill that you’re in my head?

‘Cause I know that it’s delicate (delicate)

Is it cool that I said all that

Is it too soon to do this yet?

‘Cause I know that it’s delicate

Isn’t it? Isn’t it? Isn’t it? Isn’t it?

Isn’t it? Isn’t it? Isn’t it? Isn’t it?

Delicate

Sometimes I wonder when you sleep

Are you ever dreaming of me?

Sometimes when I look into your eyes

I pretend you’re mine, all the damn time

‘Cause I like you

Is it cool that I said all that?

Is it chill that you’re in my head?

‘Cause I know that it’s delicate (delicate)

Yeah, I want you

Is it cool that I said all that

Is it too soon to do this yet?

‘Cause I know that it’s delicate (delicate)

‘Cause I like you

Is it cool that I said all that?

Is it chill that you’re in my head?

‘Cause I know that it’s delicate (delicate)

Yeah, I want you

Is it cool that I said all that

Is it too soon to do this yet?

‘Cause I know that it’s delicate

Delicate

Written by: Taylor Swift, Max Martin, Karl Johan Schuster