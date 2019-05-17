Lyrics \
Taylor Swift’s most recent endeavor, “ME!”, might be a candy-coated self-love anthem, but her previous single told a different story — one about a blossoming love. “Delicate,” was reputation’s sleeper hit, and one of the softer and vulnerable songs on the 2017 album, which peaked at No. 1 on Billboard’s Adult Contemporary chart last fall.
The song was accompanied by a music video of Swift suddenly turning invisible to the outside world, dancing freely on the subway and doing an impressive split on top of a yellow taxi cab in the pouring rain (really).
This ain’t for the best
My reputation’s never been worse, so
You must like me for me
We can’t make
Any promises now, can we, babe?
But you can make me a drink
Dive bar on the East Side, where you at?
Phone lights up my nightstand in the black
Come here, you can meet me in the back
Dark jeans and your Nikes, look at you
Oh damn, never seen that color blue
Just think of the fun things we could do
‘Cause I like you
This ain’t for the best
My reputation’s never been worse, so
You must like me for me
Yeah, I want you
We can’t make
Any promises now, can we, babe?
But you can make me a drink
Is it cool that I said all that?
Is it chill that you’re in my head?
‘Cause I know that it’s delicate (delicate)
Is it cool that I said all that
Is it too soon to do this yet?
‘Cause I know that it’s delicate
Isn’t it? Isn’t it? Isn’t it? Isn’t it?
Isn’t it? Isn’t it? Isn’t it? Isn’t it?
Delicate
Third floor on the West Side, me and you
Handsome, your mansion with a view
Do the girls back home touch you like I do?
Long night, with your hands up in my hair
Echoes of your footsteps on the stairs
Stay here, honey, I don’t wanna share
‘Cause I like you
This ain’t for the best
My reputation’s never been worse, so
You must like me for me
Yeah, I want you
We can’t make
Any promises now, can we, babe?
But you can make me a drink
Is it cool that I said all that?
Is it chill that you’re in my head?
‘Cause I know that it’s delicate (delicate)
Is it cool that I said all that
Is it too soon to do this yet?
‘Cause I know that it’s delicate
Isn’t it? Isn’t it? Isn’t it? Isn’t it?
Isn’t it? Isn’t it? Isn’t it? Isn’t it?
Delicate
Sometimes I wonder when you sleep
Are you ever dreaming of me?
Sometimes when I look into your eyes
I pretend you’re mine, all the damn time
‘Cause I like you
Is it cool that I said all that?
Is it chill that you’re in my head?
‘Cause I know that it’s delicate (delicate)
Yeah, I want you
Is it cool that I said all that
Is it too soon to do this yet?
‘Cause I know that it’s delicate (delicate)
‘Cause I like you
Is it cool that I said all that?
Is it chill that you’re in my head?
‘Cause I know that it’s delicate (delicate)
Yeah, I want you
Is it cool that I said all that
Is it too soon to do this yet?
‘Cause I know that it’s delicate
Delicate
Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind
Lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC
Written by: Taylor Swift, Max Martin, Karl Johan Schuster
