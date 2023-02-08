Duran Duran Plots 2023 Tour With Nile Rodgers and Chic, Bastille

Instagram Facebook Twitter
Dates begin May 27 at the Bottlerock Festival in Napa Valley, Ca.
Duran Duran
(Credit: John Swannell)

Relatively fresh off of its 2022 induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the seemingly ageless Duran Duran has announced a 2023 North American tour with support from longtime collaborators Nile Rodgers and Chic, and Bastille.

The two-leg trek gets underway with a previously announced May 27 appearance at the Bottlerock Festival in Napa Valley, Ca., with the first half running through June 18 in Sunrise, Fl. The tour resumes Aug. 24 in Sacramento, Ca., and concludes Sept. 19 in Toronto. Tickets go on sale on Feb. 13.

Duran Duran is touring in support of its 2021 album Future Past, which hit No. 3 on the Official U.K. Album Chart. A deluxe edition released last year includes a cover of David Bowie’s “Five Years.”

“It’s remarkable to me that as a band, we are still hitting new milestones, and introducing the sound of DD to new generations of music lovers,” says frontman Simon Le Bon. “We are truly grateful that we get to do what we do on a daily basis, and that we still love our job as much as we did when we started out some four decades ago.”

Andy Taylor

Also Read

Duran Duran’s Andy Taylor Opens Up About Stage 4 Cancer Fight

As previously reported, original Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor was planning to perform with the band at the Rock Hall induction for the first time in 16 years, but was unable to do so because of ongoing treatment for Stage 4 prostate cancer. Instead, Le Bon read a letter from Taylor revealing his illness.

Duran Duran’s 2023 tour dates:

05/27 – Bottlerock Festival – Napa Valley, CA
05/28 – SAP Center – San Jose, CA
05/31 – Climate Pledge Arena – Seattle, WA
06/01 – Moda Center – Portland, OR
06/03 – Vivint Arena – Salt Lake City, UT
06/06 – Moody Center – Austin, TX
06/07 – Smoothie King Center – New Orleans, LA
06/09 – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion – The Woodlands, TX
06/10 – American Airlines Center – Dallas, TX
06/13 – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN
06/15 – State Farm Arena – Atlanta, GA
06/17 – Amalie Arena – Tampa, FL
06/18 – FLA Live Arena – Sunrise, FL
08/24 – Golden 1 Center – Sacramento, CA
08/26 – T-Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, NV
08/28 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO
08/29 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO
08/31 – Minnesota State Fair – St. Paul, MN
09/01 – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island – Chicago, IL
09/03 – CMAC – Canandaigua, NY
09/06 – TD Garden – Boston, MA
09/07 – Wells Fargo Center – Philadelphia, PA
09/09 – PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh, PA
09/10 – Blossom Music Center – Cuyahoga Falls, OH
09/13 – Capital One Arena – Washington, DC
09/16 – Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI
09/19 – Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ON

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

