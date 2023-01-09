Instagram Facebook Twitter
Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lizzo, Post Malone Lead BottleRock Fest Lineup

Duran Duran, Lil Nas X, and the Smashing Pumpkins will also perform
(Credit: Clara Balzary)

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lizzo, Duran Duran, Post Malone, Lil Nas X, and the Smashing Pumpkins lead the wildly eclectic lineup for the 2023 edition of the BottleRock festival, which will take place May 28-30 in Napa Valley, Calif.

Also on the bill are Leon Bridges, Billy Strings, the National, the Wu-Tang Clan, Sheryl Crow, Carly Rae Jepsen, Japanese Breakfast, Nile Rodgers and Chic, Phantogram, Thievery Corporation, Lucius, Taj Mahal, Tove Lo, Los Lobos, Pete Yorn, the Airborne Toxic Event, Lupe Fiasco, and, in what’s billed as “silent disco” set, hip-hop legend Warren G.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow (Jan. 10) at noon PT. Click here to peruse a variety of different VIP packages, including private suites accommodating up to 50 people.

Beyond music, BottleRock offers robust culinary and wine programming in keeping with its Northern California setting, an on-site spa, a dance club, and site-specific art installations.

