Lana Del Rey Teases New Song “Norman Fucking Rockwell”

Lana Del Rey has unveiled a new snippet of the title track from her delightfully titled upcoming studio album Norman Fucking Rockwell. The songwriter took to Instagram Saturday night to reveal a short teaser clip of the studio version of the song, while she lip-syncs through a lens filter in the video. Like the rest of the album, the track was produced by Jack Antonoff, who is tagged in the artist’s Instagram caption.

Lana Del Rey’s last album Lust for Life was released in 2017. Since then, she’s released the singles “Venice Bitch,” “Mariners Apartment Complex,” and “hope is a dangerous thing for a woman like me to have – but i have it,” all of which are slated to appear on her upcoming album. She also unveiled a cover of Sublime’s song “Doin’ Time” last month. Hear a clip of “Norman Fucking Rockwell” below.

Lana Del Rey posted title track of Norman Fucking Rockwell on Instagram pic.twitter.com/bf5i0vN5B2 — 𝐀𝐧𝐚 (@fatalsirens) June 16, 2019