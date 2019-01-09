Lana Del Rey – “hope is a dangerous thing for a woman like me to have – but i have it”

Last week, Lana Del Rey rang in the new year by announcing that her first book of poetry was completed and a new single with an exceptionally poetic title, “hope is a dangerous thing for a woman like me to have – but i have it,” was on the way. Today, it’s here. The song is set to be included on del Rey’s forthcoming album, which she says will be entitled Norman Fucking Rockwell. (We’d say we’ll believe it when we see it, but this is a Lana Del Rey album, after all.)

“hope is a dangerous thing…” is a ballad set for just Del Rey’s voice and a muted, underwater-sounding piano, with an exceptionally crafted, elegiac melody and standout lyrics like “I’ve been tearing around in my fucking nightgown/24/7 Sylvia Plath” and “Servin’ up God in a burnt coffee pot for the triad/Hello, it’s the most famous woman you know on the iPad.” The lyrics match ones Del Rey posted to social media for a song that was at that time called “Sylvia Plath.”

Previously, Del Rey has released probable Rockwell singles “Venice Bitch” and “Mariners Apartment Complex.” She’s teased other new songs in live performances. Her last album was 2017’s Lust for Life.