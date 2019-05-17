Lana Del Rey – “Doin’ Time” (Sublime Cover)

Lana Del Rey has taken a break from her collaborations with Jack Antonoff to release a cover of Sublime’s “Doin’ Time.” A short clip of the cover found its way onto Instagram earlier this month, where the vocalists announced that a full version of the cover would be “coming soon” and now it’s finally here.

Few bands are more quintessentially American than Sublime, so maybe it makes sense coming from an artist with sonic reference points like “Sylvia Plath” and Norman Fucking Rockwell. The cover itself stay surprisingly true to the original, with plucked harp tones, big-beat breaks, but sadly very little record scratching. “Summertime and the livin’s easy / Bradley’s on the microphone with Ras MG,” she sings in her usual breathy way. Truly not for the faint of heart.

Lana Del Rey’s latest album Lust for Life was released in 2017. Since then, she’s released singles like “Mariners Apartment Complex,” “Venice Bitch,” and “hope is a dangerous thing for a woman like me to have—but I have it.” Hear her cover of “Doin’ Time” below.