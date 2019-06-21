Video: Ed Sheeran – “Cross Me” (ft. Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock)

Ed Sheeran released “Cross Me,” his collaborative single with Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock, last month, and now the “Shape of You” songwriter is back with a new video for the single. The video opens with a shot of a dancer in a motion-capture suit prancing around a studio before the video cuts away to various CGI scenes, with 3D models of Sheeran, Chance, and PnB Rock each dancing in place of the motion-capture suit.

“Cross Me” is set to appear on Sheeran’s upcoming album No. 6 Collaborations Project. “I Don’t Care,” Sheeran’s recent song with Justin Bieber is also set to appear on the album. In May, the duo released a trippy green-screen video for the single, which placed Sheeran and Bieber by a pool, at a fancy dinner, at a high school basketball game, and in various other offbeat settings. No. 6 Collaborations Project will also include guest appearances from Eminem, 50 Cent, Travis Scott, Cardi B, Bruno Mars, Camila Cabello, Young Thug, Ella Mai, Meek Mill, Skrillex, Chance the Rapper, and more. Check out the full tracklist here, and watch Sheeran’s new video for “Cross Me” below.