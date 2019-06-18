Ed Sheeran Details Plans to Say Cuss Words With Eminem and 50 Cent on New Collaborations Album

Last month, our big strong man Ed Sheeran announced a new album with the unforgettably pithy title No.6 Collaborations Project. (That song you love with Justin Bieber was the first single.) We knew the new record was going to involve collaborations, obviously, because of the way that name just sticks in your mind like glue, but we didn’t know who those collaborations would be with, except for Justin Bieber. Now we do.

Cool Eddie released the tracklist in an Instagram post this afternoon, which includes collaborations with the likes of Cardi B, Travis Scott, Bruno Mars, Camila Cabello, Young Thug, Ella Mai, Meek Mill, Skrillex, Chance the Rapper, and others. Quite a list! The Bruno track, which also includes soulful country crooner Chris Stapleton, could actually be kind of good—who knows.

But what grabbed our eyes first on the list was the following unholy sequence of words: “Remember the Name” [Explicit] feat. Eminem and 50 Cent. You can hear how it sounds already: epic chord changes, probably a guitar, and Ed belting out a triumphant hook between some verses of straight nonsense from Em and whatever it is 50 is doing these days. (A lot like Sheeran’s previous collaboration with Eminem, probably.) It seems obvious from the title and the conspicuous explicit designation that whatever it is, it will be badass.

Will Ed himself, known tough guy, say the F-word, the S-word-, the B-word, et cetera, or will he let Em and 50 do his cussing for him? We’ll find out July 12, when No. 6 Collaborations is released. Until then, you can peruse the tracklist below.