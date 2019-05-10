Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – “I Don’t Care”

Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber have released a new collaborative singled titled “I Don’t Care.” Announced earlier this week, the track follows their collaboration on the hit acoustic song “Love Yourself” from Bieber’s 2015 album Purpose. Though he hasn’t released another full album since then, he’s has since dropped singles like “Company” and “Friends” in 2016 and 2017, respectively. Sheeran’s last full-length album ÷ was released in 2017. His earlier albums + and x were released in 2011 and 2014, respectively. Hear the duo’s collaboration below via Warner/Def Jam.