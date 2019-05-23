Ed Sheeran Announces New Album No.6 Collaborations Project

Ed Sheeran has announced his next album, catchily titled No.6 Collaborations Project. It is the singer-songwriter’s full-length followup to 2017’s ÷, and is due out on July 12. Sheeran announced the album via social media, and wrote on Instagram:”Before I was signed in 2011, I made an EP called No.5 Collaborations Project. Since then, I’ve always wanted to do another, so I started No.6 on my laptop when I was on tour last year. I’m a huge fan of all the artists I’ve collaborated with and it’s been a lot of fun to make. “

Sheeran posted a track list for the album, but with the names of the special guests on the unreleased songs crossed out. The album will include “I Don’t Care,” Ed Sheeran’s recent collaborative single with Justin Bieber. A new single from No. 6 Collaborations Project is due out tonight: “Cross Me,” featuring Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock. The real question remains: Will anyone from Korn be on the album? No. 6 Collaborations Project will be available for pre-order at midnight.