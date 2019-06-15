Drake – “Omertà” and “Money in the Grave” (ft. Rick Ross)

Drake is back with two new songs. After the Toronto Raptors beat the Golden State Warriors to win their first NBA Title, the Toronto native and Raptors superfan announced that he was releasing a pair of new tracks to celebrate the win. Those tracks—titled “Omertà” and “Money in the Grave” (ft. Rick Ross)—are now available on streaming platforms under the release name “The Best In The World Pack.”

Drake’s latest album Scorpion was released last June, with its single “God’s Plan” winning the Grammy Award for Best Rap Song. Since then, the rapper has continued to release new music with artists like Meek Mill and Chris Brown, squashing a some beef in the process. Hear his two new tracks below.