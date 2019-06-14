Drake Will Release 2 New Songs to Celebrate Raptors’ NBA Finals Win

The Toronto Raptors won their first NBA title tonight and Drake is releasing new music to celebrate. The Raptors superfan and occasional courtside nuance took to Instagram tonight to announce the release of two new songs out tomorrow: “Omertá” and “Money in the Grave” (ft. Rick Ross). “THE CHIP TO THE 6!!!!,” he wrote in the post’s caption. SEE YOU 2MRW WITH A 2 PACK LETS GOOOOOO.”

As Pitchfork points out, Drake celebrated the victory in a post-game interview, where he said that the team and its fans “willed this into existence.” “We manifested this. I told you the first time,” he said. “People like to make memes—make another meme out of this. It’s beautiful.”

Drake has been an avid supporter of the Raptors this season. He taunted the Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo after missing his free throws in last month’s Bucks-Raptors game, and later changed his Instagram avatar to an image of Mallory Edens, daughter of Bucks owner Dan Edens. Even the NBA warned the Raptors about Drake before the NBA Finals. Check out his Instagram announcement and post-game interview below.