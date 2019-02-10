Grammys 2019 Winners: The Complete List (Updating Live)

The 61st Annual Grammy Awards take place tonight at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Hosted by Alicia Keys, the ceremony will feature performances from Cardi B, Travis Scott, Janelle Monáe, and more, with collaborative performances from St. Vincent and Dua Lipa as well as Post Malone and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Kendrick Lamar, Drake, Cardi B, and Childish Gambino lead this year’s list with nominations in multiple categories. Drake’s 2018 album Scorpion is nominated Album of the Year, with its single “God’s Plan” up for Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Best Rap Song, and Best Rap Performance. Cardi B’s debut album Invasion of Privacy was nominated for Album of the Year and Rap Album of the Year, with her songs “I Like It” and “Be Careful” nominated for Record of the Year and Best Rap Performance, respectively.

Not all Grammy Awards are announced during the official ceremony, and the Recording Academy has already revealed the winners for Best Alternative Music Album, Best Comedy Album, Best Recording Package, and more. Check out a current list of the award winners below, which will be updated as the night continues. The official ceremony airs tonight at 8PM EST on CBS.

Record Of The Year

Cardi B, Bad Bunny, & J Balvin – “I Like It”

Brandi Carlile – “The Joke”

Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

Drake – “God’s Plan”

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – “Shallow”

Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “All The Stars”

Post Malone “Rockstar” (Feat. 21 Savage)

Zedd, Maren Morris, & Grey – “The Middle”

Album Of The Year

Cardi B – Invasion Of Privacy

Brandi Carlile – By The Way, I Forgive You

Drake – Scorpion

H.E.R. – H.E.R.

Post Malone – Beerbongs & Bentleys

Janelle Monáe – Dirty Computer

Kacey Musgraves – Golden Hour

Various Artists – Black Panther: The Album

Song Of The Year

Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “All The Stars”

Ella Mai – “Boo’d Up”

Drake – “God’s Plan”

Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood”

Brandy Carlile – “The Joke”

Zedd, Maren Morris, & Grey – “The Middle”

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – “Shallow”

Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

Best New Artist

Chloe x Halle

Luke Combs

Greta Van Fleet

H.E.R.

Dua Lipa

Margo Price

Bebe Rexha

Jorja Smith

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Christina Aguilera – “Fall In Line” (Feat. Demi Lovato)

Backstreet Boys – “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart”

Tony Bennett & Diana Krall – “‘S Wonderful”

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – “Shallow”

Maroon 5 – “Girls Like You” (Feat. Cardi B)

Justin Timberlake – “Say Something” (Feat. Chris Stapleton)

Zedd, Maren Morris, & Grey – “The Middle”

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Tony Bennett & Diana Krall – Love Is Here To Stay

Willie Nelson – My Way

Gregory Porter – Nat “King” Cole & Me

Seal – Standards (Deluxe)

Barbra Streisand – The Music…The Mem’ries…The Magic!

Best Pop Vocal Album

Camila Cabello – Camila

Kelly Clarkson – Meaning Of Life

Ariana Grande – Sweetener

Shawn Mendes – Shawn Mendes

P!nk – Beautiful Trauma

Taylor Swift – Reputation

Best Pop Solo Performance

Beck – “Colors” Camila Cabello – “Havana (Live)”

Ariana Grande – “God Is A Woman”

Lady Gaga – “Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?)”

Post Malone – “Better Now”

Best Dance Recording

Above & Beyond – “Northern Soul” (Feat. Richard Bedford)

Disclosure – “Ultimatum” (Feat. Fatoumata Diawara)

Fisher – “Losing It”

Silk City & Dua Lipa – “Electricity”

Virtual Self – “Ghost Voices”

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Jon Hopkins – Singularity

Justice – Woman Worldwide

Sofi Tukker – Treehouse

SOPHIE – OIL OF EVERY PEARL’S UN-INSIDES

TOKiMONSTA – Lune Rouge

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah – The Emancipation Procrastination

Steve Gadd Band – Steve Gadd Band

Julian Lage – Modern Lore

Marcus Miller – Laid Back

Simon Phillips – Protocol 4

Best Rock Performance

Arctic Monkeys – “Four Out Of Five”

Chris Cornell – “When Bad Does Good”

FEVER 333 – “Made An America”

Greta Van Fleet – “Highway Tune”

Halestorm – “Uncomfortable”

Best Metal Performance

Between The Buried And Me – “Condemned To The Gallows”

Deafheaven – “Honeycomb”

High On Fire – “Electric Messiah”

Trivium – “Betrayer”

Underoath – “On My Teeth”

Best Rock Song

Greta Van Fleet – “Black Smoke Rising”

Twenty One Pilots – “Jumpsuit”

Bring Me The Horizon – “Mantra”

St. Vincent – “Masseduction”

Ghost – “Rats”

Best Rock Album

Alice In Chains – Rainier Fog

Fall Out Boy – M A N I A

Ghost – Prequelle

Greta Van Fleet – From The Fires

Weezer – Pacific Daydream

Best Alternative Music Album

Arctic Monkeys – Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino

Beck – Colors

Björk – Utopia

David Byrne – American Utopia

St. Vincent – MASSEDUCTION

Best R&B Performance

Toni Braxton – “Long As I Live”

The Carters – “SUMMER”

Lalah Hathaway – “y o y”

H.E.R. – “Best Part” (Feat. Daniel Caesar)

PJ Morton – “First Began”

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Leon Bridges – “Bet Ain’t Worth The Hand” (Tied)

Bettye LaVette – “Don’t Fall Apart On Me Tonight”

MAJOR. – “Honest”

PJ Morton – “How Deep Is Your Love” (Feat. Yebba) (Tied)

Charlie Wilson – “Made For Love” (Feat. Lalah Hathaway)

Best R&B Song

Ella Mai – “Boo’d Up”

Miguel – “Come Through And Chill” (Feat. J. Cole & Salaam Remi)

Childish Gambino – “Feels Like Summer”

H.E.R. – “Focus”

Toni Braxton – “Long As I Live”

Best Urban Contemporary Album

The Carters – Everything Is Love

Chloe x Halle – The Kids Are Alright

Chris Dave And The Drumhedz – Chris Dave And The Drumhedz

Miguel – War & Leisure

Meshell Ndegeocello – Ventriloquism

Best R&B Album

Toni Braxton – Sex & Cigarettes

Leon Bridges – Good Thing

Lalah Hathaway – Honestly

H.E.R. – H.E.R.

PJ Morton – Gumbo Unplugged (Live)

Best Rap Performance

Cardi B – “Be Careful”

Drake – “Nice For What”

Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future, & James Blake – “King’s Dead” (Tied)

Anderson .Paak – “Bubblin” (Tied)

Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk, & Swae Lee – “Sicko Mode”

Best Rap/Sung Performance

Christina Aguilera – “Like I Do” (Feat. Goldlink)

6lack – “Pretty Little Fears” (Feat. J. Cole)

Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “All The Stars”

Post Malone – “Rockstar” (Feat. 21 Savage)

Best Rap Song

Drake – “God’s Plan”

Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future, & James Blake – “King’s Dead”

Eminem – “Lucky You” (Feat. Joyner Lucas)

Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk, & Swae Lee – “Sicko Mode”

Jay Rock – “WIN”

Best Rap Album

Cardi B – Invasion Of Privacy

Mac Miller – Swimming

Nipsey Hussle – Victory Lap

Pusha T – Daytona

Travis Scott – Astroworld

Best Country Solo Performance

Loretta Lynn – “Wouldn’t It Be Great?”

Maren Morris – “Mona Lisas And Mad Hatters”

Kacey Musgraves – “Butterflies”

Chris Stapleton – “Millionaire”

Keith Urban – “Parallel Line”

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Brothers Osborne – “Shoot Me Straight”

Dan + Shay – “Tequila”

Little Big Town” – “When Someone Stops Loving You”

Maren Morris – “Dear Hate” (Feat. Vince Gill)

Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line – “Meant To Be”

Best Country Song

Cole Swindell – “Break Up In The End”

Maren Morris – “Dear Hate” (Feat. Vince Gill)

Blake Shelton – “I Lived It”

Kacey Musgraves – “Space Cowboy”

Dan + Shay – “Tequila”

Little Big Town” – “When Someone Stops Loving You”

Best Country Album

Kelsea Ballerini – Unapologetically

Brothers Osborne – Port Saint Joe

Ashley McBryde – Girl Going Nowhere

Kacey Musgraves – Golden Hour

Chris Stapleton – From A Room: Volume 2

Best American Roots Performance

Sean Ardoin – “Kick Rocks”

Jon Batiste – “Saint James Infirmary Blues”

Brandi Carlile – “The Joke”

Anderson East – “All On My Mind”

Willie Nelson – “Last Man Standing”

Best American Roots Song

Lee Ann Womack – “All The Trouble”

Mavis Staples – “Build A Bridge”

Brandi Carlile – “The Joke”

John Prine – “Knockin’ On Your Screen Door”

John Prine – “Summer’s End”

Best Americana Album

Brandi Carlile – By The Way, I Forgive You

Bettye LaVette – Things Have Changed

John Prine – The Tree Of Forgiveness

Lee Ann Womack – The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone

The Wood Brothers – One Drop Of Truth

Best Folk Album

Joan Baez – Whistle Down The Wind

Dom Flemons – Black Cowboys

Mary Gauthier – Rifles & Rosary Beads

Iron & Wine – Weed Garden

Punch Brothers – All Ashore

Best Reggae Album

Black Uhuru – As The World Turns

Etana – Reggae Forever

Ziggy Marley – Rebellion Rises

Protoje – A Matter Of Time

Sting & Shaggy – 44/876

Best Spoken Word Album

Courtney B. Vance – Accessory To War (Neil DeGrasse Tyson & Avis Lang)

David Sedaris – Calypso

Questlove – Creative Quest

Jimmy Carter – Faith – A Journey For All

Tiffany Haddish – The Last Black Unicorn

Best Comedy Album

Patton Oswalt – Annihilation

Dave Chappelle – Equanimity & The Bird Revelation

Jim Gaffigan – Noble Ape

Fred Armisen – Standup For Drummers

Chris Rock – Tamborine

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

Various Artists – Call Me By Your Name

Various Artists – Deadpool 2

Hugh Jackman & Various Artists – The Greatest Showman

Various Artists – Lady Bird

Various Artists – Stranger Things

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media

Ludwig Göransson – Black Panther

Benjamin Wallfisch & Hans Zimmer – Blade Runner 2049

Michael Giacchino – Coco

Alexandre Desplat – The Shape Of Water

John Williams – Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Best Song Written For Visual Media

Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “All The Stars”

Sufjan Stevens – “Mystery Of Love”

Miguel – “Remember Me” (Feat. Natalia Lafourcade)

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – “Shallow”

Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman Ensemble – “This Is Me”

Best Instrumental Composition

Terence Blanchard – “Blut Und Boden (Blood And Soil)”

Kittel & Co – “Chrysalis”

Alan Silvestri – “Infinity War”

John Powell & John Williams – “Mine Mission”

Alexandre Desplat – “The Shape Of Water”

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

Kronos Quartet & Laurie Anderson – Landfall

The Danish String Quartet – Beethoven, Shostakovich, & Bach

Aizuri Quartet – Blueprinting

Leif Ove Andsnes & Marc-André Hamelin – Stravinsky: The Rite Of Spring Concerto For Two Pianos

A Far Cry – Visions And Variations

Best Recording Package

Mitski – Be The Cowboy

BTS – Love Yourself: Tear

St. Vincent – MASSEDUCTION

The Chairman – The Offering

Foxhole – Well Kept Thing

Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package

Guns N’ Roses – Appetite For Destruction (Locked N’ Loaded Box)

The Decemberists – I’ll Be Your Girl

Grateful Dead – Pacific Northwest ’73-74′: The Complete Recordings

“Weird Al” Yankovic – Squeeze Box: The Complete Works Of “Weird Al” Yankovic

Johnny Nicholas – Too Many Bad Habits

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

The Milk Carton Kids – All The Things That I Did And All The Things That I Didn’t Do

Beck – Colors

Bahamas – Earthtones

Chromeo – Head Over Heels

Charlie Puth – Voicenotes

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

BOI-1DA

Larry Klein

Linda Perry

Kanye West

Pharrell Williams

Best Music Video

The Carters – “APESHIT”

Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

Joyner Lucas – “I’m Not Racist”

Janelle Monáe – “PYNK”

Tierra Whack – “Mumbo Jumbo”