Grammy Nominations 2019: Drake, Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, More

This morning, the nominees for the more-than-80 categories included in the 2019 Grammy Awards were announced. The major categories were announced by Shawn Mendes, Janelle Monáe, Alessia Cara, and Apple Music’s Zane Lowe via CBS This Morning and Apple Music. The full list is available via the Grammys’ website, but we’ve included the major ones here.

This year, Kendrick Lamar and Drake were the most nominated artists, with Lamar scoring eight for his work on the Black Panther soundtrack and “All the Stars.” Drake was nominated in the Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Record of the Year categories for Scorpion and “God’s Plan,” as well as Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance. Brandi Carlile is the most nominated female artist with 6 nominations.

Cardi B was nominated for both Album of the Year and Rap Album of the year, among other rap categories. Lady Gaga, and Maren Morris and Zedd were omnipresent throughout the song and performance categories, with the latter’s “The Middle” scoring nominations for both Song and Record of the Year. Polarizing Zeppelin worshippers Greta Van Fleet were nominated for Best New Artist and in every major rock category: Best Rock Song, Best Rock Performance, and Best Rock Album. Kacey Musgraves’ Golden Hour is up for both Album of the Year and Best Country Album. Post Malone got nods for Album and Record of the Year (“Rockstar”), as well as Best Pop Vocal Performance (“Better Now”).

Notable omissions from the major categories include Ariana Grande, who only received nominations for Best Pop Solo Performance (“God Is a Woman”) and Best Pop Vocal Album (Sweetener), and Taylor Swift, who was only nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album for Reputation.

The nomination eligibility period stretches from October 1, 2017 to September 30, 2018. The 61st Grammy Awards will air on CBS on Sunday, February 10. Read the list of nominees in the major categories below.

Album of the Year

Cardi B – Invasion of Privacy

Brandi Carlile – By the Way, I Forgive You

H.E.R. - H.E.R.

Post Malone – Beerbongs and Bentleys

Janelle Monae – Dirty Computer

Kacey Musgraves - Golden Hour

Various Artists – Black Panther: The Album

Drake – Scorpion

Record of the Year

“I Like It” – Cardi B

“The Joke” – Brandi Carlile

“God’s Plan” – Drake

“This Is America” – Childish Gambino

“Shallow” – Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper

“All the Stars” – Kendrick Lamar, SZA

“Rockstar” – Post Malone ft. 21 Savage

“The Middle” – Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey

Song of the Year

“All the Stars” – Kendrick Lamar ft. SZA

“Boo’d Up” – Ella Mae

“God’s Plan” – Drake

“In My Blood” – Shawn Mendes

“The Joke” – Brandi Carlile

“The Middle” – Maren Morris ft. Zedd

“Shallow” – Lady Gaga

“This Is America” – Childish Gambino

Best New Artist

Greta Van Fleet

Margo Price

Bebe Rexha

Dua Lipa

Jorja Smith

Chloe x Halle

Luke Combs

H.E.R.

Best Rap Performance

Cardi B – “Be Careful”

Drake – “Nice for What”

Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future, & James Blake – “King’s Dead”

Anderson .Paak – “Bubblin”

Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk, & Swae Lee – “Sicko Mode”

Best Rap/Sung Collaboration

Christina Aguilera ft. Goldlink – “Like I Do”

6LACK ft. J. Cole – “Pretty Little Fears”

Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “All the Stars”

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage – “Rockstar”

Best Rap Song

Drake – “God’s Plan”

Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future, & James Blake – “King’s Dead”

Eminem – “Lucky You”

Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk, & Swae Lee – “Sicko Mode”

Jay Rock ft. Kendrick Lamar – “Win”

Best Rap Album

Cardi B – Invasion of Privacy

Mac Miller- Swimming

Nipsey Hussle – Victory Lap

Pusha-T – Daytona

Travis Scott – Astroworld

Best Pop Solo Performance

Beck – “Colors”

Camila Cabello – “Havana (Live)”

Ariana Grande – “God is a Woman”

Lady Gaga – “Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?)”

Post Malone – “Better Now”

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato – “Fall In Line”

Backstreet Boys – “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart”

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper – “Shallow”

Maroon 5 and Cardi B – “Girls Like You”

Justin Timberlake and Chris Stapleton – “Say Something”

Zedd, Maren Morris, and Grey – “The Middle”

Best Pop Vocal Album

Camila Cabello – Camila

Kelly Clarkson Meaning of Life

Ariana Grande – Sweetener

Shawn Mendes – Shawn Mendes

P!nk – Beautiful Trauma

Taylor Swift – Reputation

Best Alternative Music Album

Arctic Monkeys - Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino

Beck – Colors

Björk – Utopia

David Byrne – American Utopia

St. Vincent – Masseduction

Best Rock Album

Alice in Chains – Rainier Fog

Fall Out Boy – M A N I A

Ghost – Prequelle

Greta Van Fleet – From the Fires

Weezer – Pacific Daydream

Best Rock Song

Greta Van Fleet – “Black Smoke Rising”

Twenty One Pilots – “Jumpsuit”

Bring Me the Horizon – “MANTRA”

St. Vincent – “Masseduction”

Ghost – “Rats”

Best Rock Performance

Arctic Monkeys – “Four Out of Five”

Chris Cornell – “When Bad Does Good”

THE FEVER 333 – “Made An America”

Greta Van Fleet – “Highway Tune”

Halestorm – “Uncomfortable”

Best R&B Performance

Toni Braxton – “Long As I Live”

The Carters – “Summer”

Lalah Hathaway – “Y O Y”

H.E.R. ft. Daniel Caesar – “Best Part”

PJ Morton – “First Began”

Best Urban Contemporary Album

The Carters – Everything Is Love

Chloe x Halle – The Kids Are Alright

Chris Dave And The Drumhedz – Chris Dave And The Drumhedz

Miguel – War & Leisure

Meshell Ndegeocello – Ventriloquism

Best R&B Album

Toni Braxton – Sex & Cigarettes

Leon Bridges – Good Thing

Lalah Hathaway – Honestly

H.E.R. - H.E.R.

PJ Morton – Gumbo Unplugged

Best Country Album

Kelsea Ballerini – Unapologetically

Brothers Osborne – Port Saint Joe

Ashley McBride – Girl Going Nowhere

Kacey Musgraves – Golden Hour

Chris Stapleton – From A Room: Volume 2

Best Dance Recording

Above & Beyond – “Northern Soul” [ft. Richard Bedford]

Disclosure – “Ultimatum” [ft. Fatoumata Diawara]

Fisher – “Losing It”

Silk City & Dua Lipa – “Electricity” [ft. Diplo and Mark Ronson]

Virtual Self – “Ghost Voices”

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Jon Hopkins – Singularity

Justice – Woman

Sofi Tukker – Treehouse

SOPHIE – Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides

TOKiMONSTA – Lune Rouge

Best Metal Performance

Between The Buried and Me – “Condemned to the Gallows”

Deafheaven – “Honeycomb”

High on Fire – “Electric Messiah”

Trivium – “Betrayer”

Underoath – “On My Teeth”



Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Call Me by Your Name

Deadpool 2

The Greatest Showman

Lady Bird

Stranger Things

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

Ludwig Göransson – Black Panther

Benjamin Wallfisch & Hans Zimmer – Blade Runner 2049

Michael Giacchino – Coco

Alexandre Desplat – The Shape of Water

John Williams – Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Best Song Written for Visual Media

Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “All the Stars”

Sufjan Stevens – “Mystery of Love”

Miguel – “Remember Me [ft. Natalia Lafourcade]”

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – “Shallow”

Keala Settle & the Greatest Showman Ensemble – “This Is Me”

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Boi-1da

Larry Klein

Linda Perry

Kanye West

Pharrell Williams

Best Recording Package

Mitski – Be the Cowboy

BTS - Love Yourself: Tear

St. Vincent – Masseduction

The Chairman – The Offering

Foxhole – Well Kept Thing