News \
Grammy Nominations 2019: Drake, Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, More
This morning, the nominees for the more-than-80 categories included in the 2019 Grammy Awards were announced. The major categories were announced by Shawn Mendes, Janelle Monáe, Alessia Cara, and Apple Music’s Zane Lowe via CBS This Morning and Apple Music. The full list is available via the Grammys’ website, but we’ve included the major ones here.
This year, Kendrick Lamar and Drake were the most nominated artists, with Lamar scoring eight for his work on the Black Panther soundtrack and “All the Stars.” Drake was nominated in the Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Record of the Year categories for Scorpion and “God’s Plan,” as well as Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance. Brandi Carlile is the most nominated female artist with 6 nominations.
Cardi B was nominated for both Album of the Year and Rap Album of the year, among other rap categories. Lady Gaga, and Maren Morris and Zedd were omnipresent throughout the song and performance categories, with the latter’s “The Middle” scoring nominations for both Song and Record of the Year. Polarizing Zeppelin worshippers Greta Van Fleet were nominated for Best New Artist and in every major rock category: Best Rock Song, Best Rock Performance, and Best Rock Album. Kacey Musgraves’ Golden Hour is up for both Album of the Year and Best Country Album. Post Malone got nods for Album and Record of the Year (“Rockstar”), as well as Best Pop Vocal Performance (“Better Now”).
Notable omissions from the major categories include Ariana Grande, who only received nominations for Best Pop Solo Performance (“God Is a Woman”) and Best Pop Vocal Album (Sweetener), and Taylor Swift, who was only nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album for Reputation.
The nomination eligibility period stretches from October 1, 2017 to September 30, 2018. The 61st Grammy Awards will air on CBS on Sunday, February 10. Read the list of nominees in the major categories below.
Album of the Year
Cardi B – Invasion of Privacy
Brandi Carlile – By the Way, I Forgive You
H.E.R. - H.E.R.
Post Malone – Beerbongs and Bentleys
Janelle Monae – Dirty Computer
Kacey Musgraves - Golden Hour
Various Artists – Black Panther: The Album
Drake – Scorpion
Record of the Year
“I Like It” – Cardi B
“The Joke” – Brandi Carlile
“God’s Plan” – Drake
“This Is America” – Childish Gambino
“Shallow” – Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper
“All the Stars” – Kendrick Lamar, SZA
“Rockstar” – Post Malone ft. 21 Savage
“The Middle” – Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey
Song of the Year
“All the Stars” – Kendrick Lamar ft. SZA
“Boo’d Up” – Ella Mae
“God’s Plan” – Drake
“In My Blood” – Shawn Mendes
“The Joke” – Brandi Carlile
“The Middle” – Maren Morris ft. Zedd
“Shallow” – Lady Gaga
“This Is America” – Childish Gambino
Best New Artist
Greta Van Fleet
Margo Price
Bebe Rexha
Dua Lipa
Jorja Smith
Chloe x Halle
Luke Combs
H.E.R.
Best Rap Performance
Cardi B – “Be Careful”
Drake – “Nice for What”
Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future, & James Blake – “King’s Dead”
Anderson .Paak – “Bubblin”
Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk, & Swae Lee – “Sicko Mode”
Best Rap/Sung Collaboration
Christina Aguilera ft. Goldlink – “Like I Do”
6LACK ft. J. Cole – “Pretty Little Fears”
Childish Gambino – “This Is America”
Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “All the Stars”
Post Malone ft. 21 Savage – “Rockstar”
Best Rap Song
Drake – “God’s Plan”
Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future, & James Blake – “King’s Dead”
Eminem – “Lucky You”
Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk, & Swae Lee – “Sicko Mode”
Jay Rock ft. Kendrick Lamar – “Win”
Best Rap Album
Cardi B – Invasion of Privacy
Mac Miller- Swimming
Nipsey Hussle – Victory Lap
Pusha-T – Daytona
Travis Scott – Astroworld
Best Pop Solo Performance
Beck – “Colors”
Camila Cabello – “Havana (Live)”
Ariana Grande – “God is a Woman”
Lady Gaga – “Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?)”
Post Malone – “Better Now”
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato – “Fall In Line”
Backstreet Boys – “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart”
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper – “Shallow”
Maroon 5 and Cardi B – “Girls Like You”
Justin Timberlake and Chris Stapleton – “Say Something”
Zedd, Maren Morris, and Grey – “The Middle”
Best Pop Vocal Album
Camila Cabello – Camila
Kelly Clarkson Meaning of Life
Ariana Grande – Sweetener
Shawn Mendes – Shawn Mendes
P!nk – Beautiful Trauma
Taylor Swift – Reputation
Best Alternative Music Album
Arctic Monkeys - Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino
Beck – Colors
Björk – Utopia
David Byrne – American Utopia
St. Vincent – Masseduction
Best Rock Album
Alice in Chains – Rainier Fog
Fall Out Boy – M A N I A
Ghost – Prequelle
Greta Van Fleet – From the Fires
Weezer – Pacific Daydream
Best Rock Song
Greta Van Fleet – “Black Smoke Rising”
Twenty One Pilots – “Jumpsuit”
Bring Me the Horizon – “MANTRA”
St. Vincent – “Masseduction”
Ghost – “Rats”
Best Rock Performance
Arctic Monkeys – “Four Out of Five”
Chris Cornell – “When Bad Does Good”
THE FEVER 333 – “Made An America”
Greta Van Fleet – “Highway Tune”
Halestorm – “Uncomfortable”
Best R&B Performance
Toni Braxton – “Long As I Live”
The Carters – “Summer”
Lalah Hathaway – “Y O Y”
H.E.R. ft. Daniel Caesar – “Best Part”
PJ Morton – “First Began”
Best Urban Contemporary Album
The Carters – Everything Is Love
Chloe x Halle – The Kids Are Alright
Chris Dave And The Drumhedz – Chris Dave And The Drumhedz
Miguel – War & Leisure
Meshell Ndegeocello – Ventriloquism
Best R&B Album
Toni Braxton – Sex & Cigarettes
Leon Bridges – Good Thing
Lalah Hathaway – Honestly
H.E.R. - H.E.R.
PJ Morton – Gumbo Unplugged
Best Country Album
Kelsea Ballerini – Unapologetically
Brothers Osborne – Port Saint Joe
Ashley McBride – Girl Going Nowhere
Kacey Musgraves – Golden Hour
Chris Stapleton – From A Room: Volume 2
Best Dance Recording
Above & Beyond – “Northern Soul” [ft. Richard Bedford]
Disclosure – “Ultimatum” [ft. Fatoumata Diawara]
Fisher – “Losing It”
Silk City & Dua Lipa – “Electricity” [ft. Diplo and Mark Ronson]
Virtual Self – “Ghost Voices”
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Jon Hopkins – Singularity
Justice – Woman
Sofi Tukker – Treehouse
SOPHIE – Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides
TOKiMONSTA – Lune Rouge
Best Metal Performance
Between The Buried and Me – “Condemned to the Gallows”
Deafheaven – “Honeycomb”
High on Fire – “Electric Messiah”
Trivium – “Betrayer”
Underoath – “On My Teeth”
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
Call Me by Your Name
Deadpool 2
The Greatest Showman
Lady Bird
Stranger Things
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
Ludwig Göransson – Black Panther
Benjamin Wallfisch & Hans Zimmer – Blade Runner 2049
Michael Giacchino – Coco
Alexandre Desplat – The Shape of Water
John Williams – Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Best Song Written for Visual Media
Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “All the Stars”
Sufjan Stevens – “Mystery of Love”
Miguel – “Remember Me [ft. Natalia Lafourcade]”
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – “Shallow”
Keala Settle & the Greatest Showman Ensemble – “This Is Me”
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Boi-1da
Larry Klein
Linda Perry
Kanye West
Pharrell Williams
Best Recording Package
Mitski – Be the Cowboy
BTS - Love Yourself: Tear
St. Vincent – Masseduction
The Chairman – The Offering
Foxhole – Well Kept Thing