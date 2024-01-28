Joni Mitchell Confirms First-Ever Grammy Performance

Joni Mitchell’s remarkable comeback continues with the announcement today (Jan. 28) that she will perform for the first time ever at next week’s Grammy Awards. The 80-year old legend, whose surprise 2022 Newport Folk Festival set is nominated for best folk album, joins a lineup also featuring Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa, U2, Travis Scott, Billie Eilish, Burna Boy, Luke Combs and Billy Joel.

Mitchell, 80, suffered a brain aneurysm in 2015 and her Newport appearance was just her second time on stage in front of a large audience since 2013. Since then, she’s performed live again on several occasions with Brandi Carlile.

Mitchell previously received the Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2002. The 66th Grammys will be held Feb. 5 at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena.