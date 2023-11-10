SZA, Phoebe Bridgers, Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift Lead Grammy Nominations

SZA (9), Phoebe Bridgers (7), engineer Serban Ghenea (7), Victoria Monét (7), Jack Antonoff (6), Jon Batiste (6), Boygenius (6), Brandy Clark (6), Miley Cyrus (6), Billie Eilish (6), Olivia Rodrigo (6), and Taylor Swift (6) lead the nominations for the 66th annual Grammy Awards, which will be handed out Feb. 4 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and broadcast live on CBS and Paramount+.

The album of the year category will feature Batiste’s World Music Radio, Boygenius’ The Record, Cyrus’ Endless Summer Vacation, Lana Del Rey’s Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, Janelle Monáe’s The Age of Pleasure, Rodrigo’s GUTS, Swift’s Midnights, and SZA’s SOS. Gracie Abrams, Fred again.., Ice Spice, Jelly Roll, Coco Jones, Noah Kahan, Monét, and the War and Treaty are nominated for best new artist.

In the top song fields, Cyrus’ “Flowers” will battle Rodrigo’s “Vampire,” SZA’s “Kill Bill,” and Swift’s “Anti-Hero” for record of the year, and all four of those cuts are also nominated for song of the year, alongside Lana Del Rey’s “A&W” and Eilish’s Barbie song “What Was I Made For?”

In the rock and alternative categories, Paramore, Boygenius, and Lana Del Rey earned multiple nods for their respective albums This Is Why, The Record, and Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. In the best rock album category, Foo Fighters’ But Here We Are is up against This Is Why, Greta Van Fleet’s Starcatcher, Metallica’s 72 Seasons, and Queens of the Stone Age’s In Times New Roman…, while the best alternative album field includes The Record and Ocean Blvd, plus Arctic Monkeys’ The Car, Gorillaz’s Cracker Island, and PJ Harvey’s I Inside the Old Year Dying.

For the full list of nominees, visit GRAMMY.com.