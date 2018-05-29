Cardi B has a new video for “I Like It,” her bilingual Invasion of Privacy single featuring J Balvin and Bad Bunny. The video matches the song’s celebratory mood, with the three musicians dancing and rapping at a series of colorful parties and Latin American street scenes.

The “I Like It” video follows clips for Invasion of Privacy tracks “Bodak Yellow,” “Bartier Carti,” and “Be Careful.” Cardi recently appeared on Rita Ora’s “Girls” and Jennifer Lopez and DJ Khaled’s “Dinero.” Watch the “I Like It” video below.