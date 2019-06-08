Chris Brown – “No Guidance” (ft. Drake)

Chris Brown is back with a new single called “No Guidance.” The 4-minute track starts with an intro and opening verse from Drake before Brown comes in on the second half. “You got it, girl / you got it, girl,” they sing in alternating hooks.

“No Guidance” marks the first single from Brown’s tenth studio album Indigo, which drops later this month. Last year, Drake brought out Brown at concert in Los Angeles, publicly squashing their longstanding beef over Rihanna. Brown’s last album Heartbreak on a Full Moon was released in 2017. Drake released his fifth studio album Scorpion last July. Check out “No Guidance” below.