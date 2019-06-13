Donald Trump once again showed his commitment to tweeting through it following a particularly damning interview with ABC News’s George Stephanopoulos in which he admitted that he would openly welcome information from foreign governments on his political opponents. On Thursday morning, Trump published the tweet he believed would turn public perception that he’s a comically corrupt dipshit.

In a statement conflating garden variety diplomacy with international espionage, the president wrote “I meet and talk to ‘foreign governments’ every day. I just met with the Queen of England (U.K.), the Prince of Whales, the P.M. of the United Kingdom, the P.M. of Ireland, the President of France and the President of Poland. We talked about ‘Everything!’ Should I immediately….” He added in a followup tweet: ….call the FBI about these calls and meetings? How ridiculous! I would never be trusted again. With that being said, my full answer is rarely played by the Fake News Media. They purposely leave out the part that matters.”

“Prince of Whales” is a good one. pic.twitter.com/u7yrqpTk0r — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 13, 2019

….call the FBI about these calls and meetings? How ridiculous! I would never be trusted again. With that being said, my full answer is rarely played by the Fake News Media. They purposely leave out the part that matters. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2019

Trump’s typo referring to Charles, Prince of Wales as a monarch presiding over large sea mammals was obviously getting a lot of attention before he deleted it and posted a corrected version. We’re not sure what kind of hard oppo research and sensitive intel a bunch of antiquated holdover figureheads from the British Empire had to pass along to Trump, but it’s worth noting that part of the “Everything!” the Prince of Whales discussed with the president during his recent state visit was the urgency of climate change. During an interview with ITV earlier this month, Trump claimed that Prince Charles spent 90 minutes in what was initially scheduled as a 15-minute meeting to convince Trump to take the global crisis seriously. That probably had about as much impact as you’d expect, but perhaps the president walked away from that meeting thinking that the prince had vested interest in preserving the environment in order to protect his precious royal subjects: whales.

Aside from giving everyone fodder to make the same sub-Leno monologue jokes about Trump’s “Prince of Whales” gaffe, and underrated aspect of the tweet entails Trump referring to Queen Elizabeth II as “Queen of England (U.K.)” as if anyone besides Trump needed clarification that England is part of the United Kingdom. In any case, this tweet deserves to hang in the Louvre, for it is truly a work of batshit art.