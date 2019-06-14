BTS & Zara Larsson – “A Brand New Day”

Following the release of their Charli XCX collaboration “Dream Glow” last week, BTS have released “A Brand New Day,” a second single from their new mobile game BTS World. The track features Swedish star Zara Larsson, and production from Mura Masa. In the game the song is pulled from, users play the role of a nascent BTS’ manager, trying to figure out how to make the group the next big thing. The game also features 10,000 new photos and 100 new video clips of the group, which seems to be a very big deal for BTS heads.

The group spent this spring promoting their latest project, Map of the Soul: Persona. They performed “Boy With Luv” and “Make It Right” on Late Night With Stephen Colbert and paid tribute to the Beatles’ iconic Ed Sullivan Show performances with their stage and costume design. They also performed with Halsey at the Billboard Music Awards, and made their SNL debut. Listen to “A Brand New Day” (move over, Sting!) below.