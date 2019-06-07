BTS & Charli XCX – “Dream Glow”

BTS have released a new single, “Dream Glow,” with Charli XCX. Rather than being tied to a new album or EP, “Dream Glow” is actually the first single from the soundtrack for BTS’ upcoming video game, BTS World.

CNBC reports that BTS World puts players in the role of band manager: “One particular mission teased on the game’s site involves finding a dorm for the band to stay in. Each band member has a demand like wanting a big kitchen or living in an area near a convenience store. As their manager, you have to find the right spot for them to stay.” The game will be available to download on June 26.

Since the release of Map of the Soul: Persona back in April, BTS have been making the rounds on late night TV, performing on shows like Saturday Night Live and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The band also performed “Boy With Luv” with Halsey at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, and were named to TIME’s list of the 100 most influential people in the world. As for Charli XCX, she recently unveiled a collaboration with Lizzo—a not-so-excellent rework of the excellent Pop 2 cut “Track 10.”

Stream “Dream Glow” from BTS and Charli XCX below.