bts-perform-make-it-right-on-colbert-watch

After channeling the Beatles’ infamous Ed Sullivan Show performance earlier this week on Colbert, BTS debuted another clip of their performance on the show Friday. In the latest clip, the K-pop superstars performed the song “Make It Right” from their latest album Map of the Soul: Persona, which was released back in April.

The performance found the seven-member group seated on stage for the softer, Ed Sheeran-penned cut, with the guys taking turns for each section of the song. The performance felt much more relaxed than their other Colbert set, where they performed the high-energy single “Boy With Luv,” noticeably without a live guest feature from Halsey.

BTS’ latest release Map of the Soul: Persona was released in April. Since then, they’ve made a number of American television appearances, performing on Saturday Night Live and giving an exclusive interview to CBS Sunday Morning. The group are currently in the midst of a world tour, with dates in London, Paris, Sao Paulo, Osaka, and Shizuoka later this year. Watch their latest Colbert performance below.