BTS Discuss Learning English, Handling Fame, and South Korea’s Mandatory Military Service on CBS Sunday Morning

CBS Sunday Morning recently sat down with BTS, the superstar K-pop group behind record-breaking albums like Love Yourself: Tear and Love Yourself: Answer, as part of a new documentary segment about the group’s global rise. In the clip, host Seth Doane spoke with the guys about how they’ve been handling fame, how they learned English, and about their chemistry as a group.

“I love hip-hop, I love pop music, and I love Friends,” RM said, claiming that the 1990s NBC series helped him learn the English language. “My mom bought me the full series and I watched it several times. I just wanted to speak and listen and understand the musicians in America.”

Asked how they’ve been handling fame, the group said that they’re still sometimes starstruck by all their fans. “I’m amazed by it, to receive all this love,” J-Hope said through a translator. Jimin later added, “I think we’re able to quickly engage with our fans by being sincere with our feelings. We try to share our emotions with our fans.”

BTS are known to live together, which they say helped bring them closer as collaborators and friends. “At first we were like, ‘Why do we have to live together?'” Suga said in translation. “But at some point we realized this is really precious, and we’ve become really thankful.” V later added, “I think these are the people that know me the best. We know each other better or more than our families know us.”

Doane also asked about South Korea’s mandatory military service; the country requires all male citizens to serve in the army from age 18 to 28, which could impact BTS’s longevity as a group. “As a Korean, it’s natural,” Jin said when asked about his plans to serve. “And someday when duty calls, we’ll be ready to respond and do our best.”

BTS’s latest album Map of the Soul: Persona was released earlier this month. The group was recently featured on TIME’s annual “TIME 100″ list, which documents the 100 most influential people in the world. If that weren’t enough, they also set a new record for the most YouTube’s most-viewed video in 24 hours with their video for “Boy With Luv.” They also performed on the recent Emma Stone-hosted episode of Saturday Night Live. Watch their CBS Sunday Morning interview, as well as another CBS clip of the band rehearsing their “Boy With Luv” choreography, below.