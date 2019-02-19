BTS Announce World Tour

K-pop superstars BTS are going on a world stadium tour this spring. The ‘Love Yourself: Speak Yourself’ tour will include three stops in the U.S.: Los Angeles, Chicago and East Rutherford, New Jersey. From there, the septet will travel to Brazil, France, and the UK before bringing things to a close in Japan at a date to be announced. The tour follows the release of the band’s 2018 Billboard-topping album Love Yourself: Answer. The record was the third entry in their very successful Love Yourself trilogy and the follow-up to Love Yourself: Tear, which was also released last year. Love Yourself: Answer featured the single “Idol,” with rapper Nicki Minaj. Tickets for the tour will go on sale on March 1. Check out the full ‘Love Yourself: Speak Yourself’ tour schedule below.

BTS World Tour ‘LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF’ Dates:

May 4, 2019 – Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium

May 11, 2019 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

May 18, 2019 – E. Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

May 25, 2019 – Sao Paulo, Brazil – Allianz Parque

June 1, 2019 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium connected by EE

June 7, 2019 – Paris, France – Stade de France

July 6-7, 2019 – Osaka, Japan – Yanmar Stadium Nagai

July 13-14, 2019 – Shizuoka, Japan – Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa