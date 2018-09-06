Last month, K-Pop powerhouse group BTS released “IDOL,” their collaboration with Nicki Minaj off their No. 1 album Love Yourself: Answer. Today, the group released a video for the track. The clip matches the song’s energy with plenty of choreographed dances, hair dye, and Nicki Minaj’s unwavering confidence.

The Korean septet are about to head out on their world tour spanning 22 shows starting in Oakland and ending next year in Japan. Nicki’s Queen also dropped last month, and she recently canceled her North American tour dates with Future. Watch the video for “IDOL” below.