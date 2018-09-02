BTS Earn Second No. 1 Album with Love Yourself: Answer

K-pop superstars BTS have earned their second No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 albums chart with Love Yourself: Answer, as Billboard reports. The third album in their Love Yourself trilogy, Love Yourself: Answer dropped last week, earning 185,000 album-equivalent units in the week ending on August 30. Of that number, 141,000 represent traditional album sales.

This May, the K-pop boy band’s album Love Yourself: Tear also charted at No. 1, moving 135,000 units in its first week including 100,000 traditional album sales. BTS is currently the only K-pop act to earn a No. 1 album in America, now followed by the next album from the group. Love Yourself: Answer also includes a guest appearance from Nicki Minaj on the song “Idol.” The boy band performed their song “Fake Love” on The Late Late Show with James Corden this July.