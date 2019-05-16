Seoul superstars BTS appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last night, emulating the aesthetic of the Beatles’ legendary 1964 and 1965 Ed Sullivan Show appearances with their performance of “Boy With Luv.” The performance was filmed in black and white, and the mop-topped group wore suits in the style of the early Fab Four. The stage was outfitted like the Beatles’ third appearance on Sullivan, with the drum head featuring “BTS” written in the Beatles’ trademark font. Stephen Colbert introduced the group in costume as Sullivan, closing out the performance by joking that Hubert Humphrey, Lyndon B. Johnson’s vice president, would be on after the break.

BTS released the EP MAP OF THE SOUL : PERSONA last month. They’ve been making the American television rounds to celebrate the release of the project, also appearing on Saturday Night Live and CBS Sunday Morning last month. They are currently in the midst of a world tour, with a final U.S. performance at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey coming up this week. Watch their Colbert performance below.